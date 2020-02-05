Quantcast
Connect with us

Indiana GOP sends out bogus ‘census’ notice that’s actually a fundraising scheme for Trump’s campaign

Published

13 mins ago

on

The Indiana Republican Party has sent out a misleading “census” mailer that is actually a fundraising scheme for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Local news station WTHR reports that residents in the state have been receiving letters that are headlined, “2020 Congressional District Census” and that claim to contain “your Official 2020 Congressional District Census.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the forms being sent out are not official forms and are instead “a survey and fundraiser from the Republican Party, asking voters questions about their political affiliation, whether they support President Trump’s platforms and asking them to donate to the Republican National Committee,” WTHR reports.

Additionally, the letter asks recipients to “enclose $15 to help pay for the cost of processing my Census Document.”

The news station claims that mailers such as these are not illegal, even though they are misleading voters about a crucial process that determines how many seats each state will have representing it in Congress. The Republican National Committee says that the mailers “are clearly marked that they are from the” RNC and not the actual census, even though multiple Indiana residents told WTHR that they found the mailers confusing.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Indiana GOP sends out bogus ‘census’ notice that’s actually a fundraising scheme for Trump’s campaign

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

The Indiana Republican Party has sent out a misleading "census" mailer that is actually a fundraising scheme for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Local news station WTHR reports that residents in the state have been receiving letters that are headlined, "2020 Congressional District Census" and that claim to contain "your Official 2020 Congressional District Census."

However, the forms being sent out are not official forms and are instead "a survey and fundraiser from the Republican Party, asking voters questions about their political affiliation, whether they support President Trump's platforms and asking them to donate to the Republican National Committee," WTHR reports.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘It sucked!’ Trump gets ripped to shreds for congratulating himself for ‘wonderful reviews’ of SOTU address

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to take a victory lap for his State of the Union address, but other social media users knocked him down.

The president delivered a series of false and misleading claims about his administration's policies, and the address was punctuated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the speech.

"It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!"

It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country. Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Forget Iowa’s stupid app: Democrats can’t ignore the dismal turnout if they hope to win in November

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 5, 2020

By

We arrived at 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at our caucus location in Iowa City, assuming there would be an overflow crowd. Sure, there was a line, and the crowd was packed. But within 20 minutes, I was sitting snugly in my seat in the high school auditorium.

Despite the pre-caucus hype of record turnout, my caucus in our university town, one of the largest in the state, checked in at 875 people — a decrease of 60 from 2016's total of 935. That turnout appears to be the general rule across the state, even as we await final tallies, which now place Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in a tight race, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren not far behind.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image