Insulin is being sold illegally on Craigslist for a fraction of its retail price: study
PHILADELPHIA — Craigslist: a place to shop for used Ikea furniture, summer apartment sublets, and … insulin?A new study by researchers at ChristianaCare and Jefferson College of Population Health found that the life-saving diabetes medication is routinely being sold through the online marketplace for a fraction of its list price.The findings, published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Monday, speak to how the high cost of insulin has strained families and may be pushing them to risky behavior to get the medication at a price they can afford.Insulin must be stored at…
Ukrainian president tells US senators that he plans to avoid Rudy Giuliani: report
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has assured a group of US senators that he plans to "steer clear" of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to one of the senators he spoke to.
“Zelensky clearly doesn’t really want to talk about this, and I don’t blame him,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote in a Medium post this Tuesday. Murphy met with Zelensky on Friday along with two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barrasso of Wyoming.
Trump obliterated for commuting sentence of ‘symbol of corruption’ Rod Blagojevich
President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a pardon for billionaire former NFL owner Ed DeBartolo -- and news broke shortly after that Trump plans to commute the sentence of disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
Blagojevich, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his attempt to sell off Barack Obama's former Senate seat to the highest bidder after the 2008 election, got to know Trump when he was a contestant on his "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show.
Since Trump's election, his wife, Patti Blagojevich, has regularly gone on Fox News to lobby the president to pardon her husband, who so far has served just over half of his prison sentence.