Internet slams ‘cringe-worthy elitist’ Mike Bloomberg for saying he’s too rich to use TurboTax

At the Democratic presidential debate in Nevada, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stumbled after being asked when he will release his tax returns, when he suggested that he “can’t go to TurboTax” because he’s too wealthy.

Moderator: "You've said you'll release your tax returns, but why do Democrats have to wait?" Bloomberg: "We do business around the world. The document will be thousands of pages. I can't go to TurboTax." 😂😂😂#DemDebate — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 20, 2020

Commenters on social media slammed the billionaire candidate, taking it as a symbol of his elitism:

A moment that will definitely be replayed. Michael Bloomberg: "I can’t go to TurboTax.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 20, 2020

The Moment Bloomberg was too good for TurboTax . Amy and Pete literally like “omg he just said that “ #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/NoBPt7PY4g — BIF (@brianrfreeman) February 20, 2020

“I can’t go to turbo tax.” Condescending AF — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg: I don't go to TurboTax because I'm not a disgusting POOR like all of you#DemDebate — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) February 20, 2020

Ouch “Fortunately I make a lot of money” “I can’t just go to Turbo Tax” Those are both CRINGE-WORTHY elitist lines by Bloomberg — Matt Jones (@MattJonesRadio) February 20, 2020

Bloomberg: "Allow me to regale you with a dickish joke about my immense wealth and TurboTax!" — Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) February 20, 2020

“I can’t go to TurboTax.”

– Bloomberg Sounds very Trump-esque. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) February 20, 2020

“I can’t go to TurboTax.” – Bloomberg Jesus Christ. He’s really an asshole lmao. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) February 20, 2020

.@MikeBloomberg, pretty sure TurboTax would very much like to be excluded from this narrative of yours. Signed, a regular-degular "Black" without Billions of dollars for buying elections. #DemDebate — Ryann Richardson (@TheRyRichardson) February 20, 2020