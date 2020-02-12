Quantcast
Investigators scramble for answers after doctor’s suicide note indicates he gave fake vaccinations to kids

Published

16 mins ago

on

In the wake of an Illinois pediatrician’s suicide, investigators are looking into whether or not some of the vaccinations he gave his young patients were fraudulent, according to CBS Chicago.

Clues were found in a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis, which indicated there was a problem with the records he kept regarding the vaccinations.

“The note was very short,” said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. “It was a note where he expressed a lot regret and the note was solely driven at the fact that he did things he regretted as far as the vaccinations.”

Dart added that Koinis expressed regret in doctoring the records.

“He was incredibly regretful for what he did and it was the only thing he mentioned in the suicide note. It was this and only this,” Dart said.

Koinis was reportedly a big believer in homeopathic medicine, and his suicide note mentions a span of about 10 years where he either doctored records or gave fake vaccinations.

Watch CBS Chicago’s report on the story below:

Denied: Roger Stone secretly requests new trial — and gets shot down by Judge Amy Jackson

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Roger Stone has reportedly lost a motion to have his case retried by the federal court system.

According to CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, the motioned was filed under seal and was not revealed until Wednesday, when it was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

A federal judge has denied Roger Stone a new trial after he made a request under seal, according to a notice from the court. Judge Jackson made her ruling known on Wednesday, her first public response following the withdrawals of all prosecutors on the case. @kpolantz

‘I have absolutely no idea what he means’: Experts baffled at Trump’s claim that ‘redemption money’ is paying for border wall

Published

58 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

When Donald Trump was running for the presidency, one of his signature promises was that Mexico would pay for his border wall. That never came to pass, but during one of his campaign rallies in January, he offered the following explanation:

"You do know who's paying for the wall, don't you? Redemption. From illegal aliens that are coming in," he said. "The redemption money is paying for the wall."

Speaking to CNN, experts said that the term "redemption money" makes no sense.

