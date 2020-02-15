Quantcast
‘Invisible oil’ from Deepwater Horizon spill may have reached the Florida Keys

1 min ago

MIAMI — Florida Keys residents may not have seen massive tar balls and fish kills after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, but small concentrations of toxic crude were still reaching the islands and potentially harming marine life, as the extent of the deadly disaster in the Gulf of Mexico was worse than originally thought, according to a University of Miami study.Nearly a decade after the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history killed 11 people and dumped 200 million gallons of crude into the ocean, researchers found discrepancies in the satellite footprint that was used to establish fish…

Ted Cruz defends flip-flop to rabid Trump defender despite abuse from president: ‘I’ve got a job to do’

12 mins ago

February 15, 2020

On Saturday, Washington Post writer Mike DeBonis profiled how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went all-out during the impeachment trial to demonstrate his allegiance to President Donald Trump — and act as an informal defense counsel while supposedly serving as a juror.

"Donald Trump called him 'Lyin' Ted' Cruz, mocked his wife's appearance and falsely suggested his father was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination," wrote DeBonus. "Cruz called Trump a 'sniveling coward,' a 'pathological liar' and 'utterly amoral,' and infuriated Republicans when he declined to endorse the nominee at the 2016 Republican National Convention."

1990 book of ‘vulgar and degrading’ remarks by Mike Bloomberg may derail his campaign: report

25 mins ago

February 15, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign continues to be rocked by revelations about the past views of the former Republican.

Recently, "hideous" tape has emerged of Bloomberg defending the NYPD's stop and frisk program, which was ruled illegal. Even Donald Trump labeled Bloomberg a "total racist" after the video surfaced.

Relentless corruption and sheer madness are Donald Trump’s super powers

3 hours ago

February 15, 2020

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Seven days after he took office, Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13769 which barred migrants from a handful of Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. Hundreds of travelers were detained as they arrived here and tens of thousands of people had their visas suddenly revoked. For many Americans, it was clearly a bridge too far. Some had hoped that he would grow into the job, or that his bigoted campaign rhetoric would give way to a more responsible tone after he won, and the Muslim ban was evidence that those hopes had been misplaced as Trump moved to codify xenophobia.

