Inviting rival to speech, Trump vows to ‘smash’ Venezuela’s Maduro
US President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday to “smash” the rule of Venezuela’s leftist leader Nicolas Maduro as he welcomed his rival to his annual address before Congress.
In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido — considered interim president by some 60 countries — to watch his State of the Union address from the guests’ gallery above.
“Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalizes his people,” Trump said.
“But Maduro’s grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken,” he said.
Calling Guaido the “legitimate president of Venezuela,” Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was “a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans.”
Trump’s forceful words come after a period of relative reticence on Venezuela that triggered commentary on whether he was putting the crisis on the backburner.
Maduro has shown little sign of leaving more than a year after the United States and most Western and Latin American nations declared him to be illegitimate, citing elections that were widely criticized for irregularities.
Maduro presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing, often unable at home to find or afford basic food or medicine.
But Maduro still enjoys the support of the military, and Guaido’s efforts to overthrow him through street protests have fizzled.
The leftist leader also enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.
– Welcoming US support –
Guaido welcomed the show of support, voicing his thanks to Trump in a message on Twitter after the speech.
“I’ll take the commitment and support of the United States back with me to our fight to win Venezuela’s freedom,” Guaido wrote.
Trump’s salute to Guaido came in a highly partisan speech that included fresh vows of a hard line on immigration from Latin America as he cited crimes by individual foreigners.
But Guaido enjoyed a mostly bipartisan welcome. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — who later ripped up Trump’s speech — also applauded as the Venezuelan opposition leader, a serious look on his face, waved back at the chamber.
For Trump, however, Venezuela has also become a political byword for socialism as he attacks the rival Democratic Party for proposed reforms such as expanding health care coverage.
“Socialism destroys nations. But always remember, freedom unifies the soul,” Trump said.
Trump was speaking one day before the Senate will vote on whether to remove him from office for pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival.
He is widely expected to be acquitted after his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘Fed by lies!’ MSNBC’s Morning Joe blasts everyone praising Trump’s ‘preposterous’ SOTU address
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough found this year's State of the Union address impossible to judge as a speech, because it was "fed by lies."
The "Morning Joe" host then ripped into the media for spreading Trump's lies about the economy, and he blasted Republicans for cheering them during the congressional address.
"There were some people last night who were saying that, 'Well, you know, Donald Trump, this is -- whether you like him or not, this was a really great speech for him,'" Scarborough said. "I mean, that's like me giving a speech this morning to Red Sox nation saying, not only did we keep Mookie Betts, but we got Manny Machado, he will be coming in a couple months, and Aaron Judge has decided to be a Red Sox and the Yankees aren't going to be playing."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s SOTU speech featured reality-show stunts, racism and pompous, empty rhetoric — but he still couldn’t erase his impeachment
For whatever reason, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has still failed to wrap up his sham impeachment trial of Donald Trump, denying his orange overlord the much-anticipated acquittal that Trump clearly wished to trumpet. And so it was that Trump took to the House chamber on Tuesday night, one day short of his kangaroo exoneration, to give the annual State of the Union or, as I like to call it, the Sniffing Olympics.
Though the soon-to-be-forgotten Iowa caucus snafu dominated the news cycle for a full day leading up to Trump's speech, some Democrats managed to capture media attention away from the breathless incompetence and point it toward the, dare I say, more pressing moral concern of the criminal in the White House and the corrupt Republican Party that is protecting him.
Breaking Banner
How Parnas and Fruman’s dodgy donation to a pro-Trump super PAC was uncovered by two people using Google Translate
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have attained notoriety for their parts in the Ukraine mess. They’re both Soviet-born U.S. citizens who worked closely with the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, serving as emissaries in the campaign to oust then-U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and press Ukraine’s government to investigate Joe Biden’s son.
But Parnas and Fruman also exemplify the shattering of norms when it comes to the influence of big money in politics during the administration of President Donald Trump — and that’s the subject of this week’s episode of “Trump, Inc”.