Iowa caucuses: The first votes of the 2020 election could clarify the race — or muddle it

Published

2 hours ago

on

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Since the night Donald Trump won in 2016, Democrats have wondered: How can we beat him?Would they need an exciting liberal agenda? A more moderate approach? A fresh face? A fami…

2020 Election

Anti-Trump conservatives have given up battling the president out of greedy self-interest: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Republican lawmakers who once disparaged Donald Trump in blunt terms have given up now that it appears they may be saddled with him if he survives impeachment and the 2020 election.

It was not so long ago that Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas "frequently raised alarm over the prospect of Mr. Trump in the White House. Mr. Cruz even shied away from endorsing him at the party’s nominating convention," the report states before adding, "Both paid a price in Twitter abuse from the president, and both are now among his most ardent defenders."

2020 Election

Senate impeachment trial shows that only ‘we the people’ can save ourselves from Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 1, 2020

By

2020 Election

