Iowa Democratic party announces when ‘majority’ of caucus results will be released: ‘This is not the end of results’
The Iowa Democratic Party in a call with the candidates’ campaigns has announced it will release the “majority” of the results from the more than 1700 precincts at 5 PM ET Tuesday.
NEWS: Iowa Democratic Party tells campaigns it plans to release the majority of the results by 4 p.m. today
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 4, 2020
According to MSNBC the party is attempting to acquire the results from several precincts that have apparently not yet been received.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
2020 Election
The Iowa caucus is a massive grift — and both Republicans and Democrats are in on it
There is still no official winner in Iowa after the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) said they found "inconsistencies" in the three sets of results they were supposed to deliver. This Tuesday, the IDP said the problem was caused by a "coding issue" in its reporting system. Writing for the Daily Beast, Stuart Stevens says the Iowa caucus system is "a nutty system no school would sanction to choose a student body president."
"The Iowa caucus system is one of those ideas that seems sort of charming if you think about it for five minutes — a bunch of neighbors getting together in America’s most literate state, the one that gave us Jean Seberg and The Music Man – and utterly insane if you think about it for ten minutes," Stevens writes. "No secret ballot so you’re standing across from your boss when you vote, no early voting and doors close at 7 pm so if you stop for gas your vote doesn’t count, all in a state that doesn’t remotely resemble the American electorate as a whole."
2020 Election
Iowa Democrats caucusing at Stanford favor Sanders and Warren
STANFORD, Calif. — For 15 minutes on Monday night, Daniel Rebelsky was the most popular Iowan in California.
As one of the few undecided voters attending an official Iowa Democratic caucus at Stanford University, the 18-year-old freshman from Grinnell, Iowa, found himself surrounded by supporters of a half-dozen different presidential candidates.
Wearing running shorts, a red T-shirt with a drawing of a cat, and a bemused smile, Rebelsky soaked up the attention as his fellow caucus-goers pitched him on why their contenders were the best choice to beat President Trump.“There’s something to be sai... (more…)
2020 Election
‘A total mess, a complete failure’: Critics call for end to Iowa caucuses
Monday night's debacle in the 2020 Democratic caucus in Iowa has led to a fresh call from many critics -- including some prominent Democrats -- to end the caucus system once and for all.
Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that it's time to end the Iowa caucuses, which this week proved once again to be chaotic affairs that still have not produced a clear winner, or even any verified vote totals, one day later.
"I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end," Durbin said. "As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting."