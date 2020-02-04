Iowa Democratic party announces when ‘majority’ of caucus results will be released: ‘This is not the end of results’

The Iowa Democratic Party in a call with the candidates’ campaigns has announced it will release the “majority” of the results from the more than 1700 precincts at 5 PM ET Tuesday.

NEWS: Iowa Democratic Party tells campaigns it plans to release the majority of the results by 4 p.m. today — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) February 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MSNBC the party is attempting to acquire the results from several precincts that have apparently not yet been received.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.