Iowa Democrats caucusing at Stanford favor Sanders and Warren
STANFORD, Calif. — For 15 minutes on Monday night, Daniel Rebelsky was the most popular Iowan in California.
As one of the few undecided voters attending an official Iowa Democratic caucus at Stanford University, the 18-year-old freshman from Grinnell, Iowa, found himself surrounded by supporters of a half-dozen different presidential candidates.
Wearing running shorts, a red T-shirt with a drawing of a cat, and a bemused smile, Rebelsky soaked up the attention as his fellow caucus-goers pitched him on why their contenders were the best choice to beat President Trump.“There’s something to be sai…
2020 Election
‘A total mess, a complete failure’: Critics call for end to Iowa caucuses
Monday night's debacle in the 2020 Democratic caucus in Iowa has led to a fresh call from many critics -- including some prominent Democrats -- to end the caucus system once and for all.
Appearing on MSNBC on Tuesday morning, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said that it's time to end the Iowa caucuses, which this week proved once again to be chaotic affairs that still have not produced a clear winner, or even any verified vote totals, one day later.
"I think the Democratic caucus in Iowa is a quirky, quaint tradition which should come to an end," Durbin said. "As we try to make voting easier for people across America, the Iowa caucus is the most painful situation we currently face for voting."
2020 Election
Devin Nunes scorched over claim Dems don’t understand ‘importance’ of paper ballots – since he voted against them
Rep. Devin Nunes weighed in on the Iowa Caucuses debacle with a partisan and uninformed "hot take." The Republican California Congressman who's very close to the White House and President Donald Trump posted a tweet suggesting Democrats didn't have a paper backup system for Monday's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
Too bad Dem/Socialists/Media didn’t read House Republican report on the importance of using paper ballots for election security...
2020 Election
Trump campaign says blue New Jersey is Trump country
President Trump’s appeal to Middle America cannot be overstated. The mammoth turnout for his latest Keep America Great rally in Wildwood reflects just how much ordinary Americans — even in traditionally “blue” states — appreciate everything this president has done to improve their lives.
I’ve been producing Trump rallies, under the president’s direction, for nearly five years. In that time, I’ve seen countless stadiums and major sports arenas packed to capacity; I’ve seen parking lots filled with thousands of supporters who couldn’t fit inside, but stuck around to watch their... (more…)