Iowa Democrats caucusing at Stanford favor Sanders and Warren

STANFORD, Calif. — For 15 minutes on Monday night, Daniel Rebelsky was the most popular Iowan in California.

As one of the few undecided voters attending an official Iowa Democratic caucus at Stanford University, the 18-year-old freshman from Grinnell, Iowa, found himself surrounded by supporters of a half-dozen different presidential candidates.

Wearing running shorts, a red T-shirt with a drawing of a cat, and a bemused smile, Rebelsky soaked up the attention as his fellow caucus-goers pitched him on why their contenders were the best choice to beat President Trump.“There’s something to be sai…

