‘It is all BS’: New York Times columnist rips Mike Bloomberg’s ‘insulting’ defense of racist policing
Prominent New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow continued to blast former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for his “stop and frisk” policies on Saturday.
“I raised two boys in NY during Bloomberg’s reign of terror on black and brien boys and men. They were being hunted,” Blow explained on Thursday. “This is a moral issue for me.”
That came one day after The Times published a column by Blow titled, “The Notorious Michael R. Bloomberg.”
“Let’s state some facts: Michael Rubens Bloomberg notoriously expanded stop-and-frisk in New York City to obscene proportions, violating the bodies and constitutional rights of mostly minority men and boys, and not only defended the policy, but mocked his detractors and bragged about it,” he wrote.
“What Bloomberg did as mayor amounted to a police occupation of minority neighborhoods, a terroristic pressure campaign, with little evidence that it was accomplishing the goal of sustained, long-term crime reduction,” he argued. “These minority boys were being hunted. Their neighborhoods were experiencing an occupation. Citizens wanted crime abatement, but they didn’t expect apartheid.”
On Saturday — the same day an entire book of “vulgar and degrading” quotes from Bloomberg was published online — Blow continued with a thread on Twitter expanding his thoughts on the subject:
2. I conclude with a particularly apt quote: “The idea of universal suspicion without individual evidence is what Americans find abhorrent and what black men in America must constantly fight. It is pervasive in policing policies — like stop-and-frisk, and . . .
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 16, 2020
4. This is not a new fight for me. This is not a new fight for others warring against this policy, like the @aclu. We yelling that it was wrong. Bloomberg mocked us and continue.
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 16, 2020
6. I went to @Grambling1901, and I took a math class. It allowed me to calculate this…
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 16, 2020
8. Bloomberg knew these numbers was well as I did, and yet he persisted, with zeal. There young black and brown men were just collateral damage, the components of a criminal class.
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 16, 2020
9. So, when he says he didn't know, or that he recently became aware, or whatever, it is ALL BS. And, it's insulting. Say what you will about me, but I simply won't be able to get over his callousness towards black bodies and black pain. Some of these were CHILDREN!!!
— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) February 16, 2020
Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe
Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.
Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are "ridiculous," such as that President Donald Trump's current term could be extended by three years.
But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.
Blair -- a self-described "liberal troll" and political activist -- says he knows what to write for his right-wing "target audience" through years of "being embedded in their world."
40 donors are spending over $500,000 to spend Saturday night at Trump’s most expensive fundraiser ever
President Donald Trump is spending Saturday night at his most expensive fundraiser ever as he builds an unprecedented war chest for his 2020 reelection.
Billionaire Nelson Peltz is hosting the fundraiser, which has a ticket price of $580,000.
The White House pool reporter says the campaign expects to raise $10 million from 40 people at the fundraiser.
"Others on the guest list are Ike Perlmutter, a Trump friend and chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and Louis DeJoy, fundraising chair for the 2020 Republican convention, according to a person with knowledge of the gathering, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event is private," The Washington Post reported Friday.