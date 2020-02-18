Quantcast
It’s a ‘crock’ for Trump to claim blue collar America is more ‘real’ than New York: conservative columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

A common theme in pro-Trump circles is that Donald Trump is someone who appeals to “real Americans” — namely working class people in Middle America. But according to Washington Post columnist Max Boot, Trumpism, like all populist movements, “is based on the pernicious conceit that only the strongman speaks for the ‘real’ people and that anyone who opposes him must be an outsider or elitist who isn’t in touch with the common folk.”

“Rather than trying to help his constituents get ahead in a changing economy, Trump prefers to stoke their fury against the minorities, immigrants and ‘globalists’ he blames for their woes,” Boot writes, adding that whenever Trump denigrates blue America, his supporters applaud. But at the same time, red America is aware that they are being left behind.

“Trump taps into that dissatisfaction, but it’s a crock to claim that the shrinking part of the country that he represents — white, rural and blue collar — is somehow more ‘real’ than, say, the bustling city where he was born,” Boot writes.

In the wake of New York state filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration, forcing him to settle for $2 million, and then filing another lawsuit to force him to reveal his financial records, “Trump made explicit that he wants an unethical quid pro quo in return for allowing New Yorkers back into Trusted Traveler — ‘New York must stop all of its unnecessary lawsuits & harassment,'” writes Boot, who contends it’s just another example of Trump abusing his authority, “just as he did with Ukraine, but he gets away with it because his followers think he’s championing their interests rather than his own.”

Read the full piece over at the Washington Post.

Trump signs surprise pardon for felon convicted of failing to report extortion and bribery

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning unexpectedly signed a full pardon for a man who was convicted of not reporting extortion, a $400,000 bribe he paid to the now-former governor of Louisiana.

Former San Francisco 49ers co-owner Edward DeBartolo, Jr. received the pardon from President trump, who appears once again to be using his power to pardon as a means of sending a message to those who might testify against him. Trump was impeached for extortion of Ukraine.

Voice of America News White House bureau chief Steve Herman breaks the news:

Executive order signed for pardon of convicted felon Edward DeBartolo, announces @hogangidley45.

The View’s Meghan McCain melts down on Joy Behar for asking her who she’s voting for in 2020

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain short-circuited when Joy Behar asked who she would vote for in November's presidential election.

The conservative McCain agreed with liberal Sunny Hostin, who said Mike Bloomberg's past history of racist and misogynist statements would pose a big problem in winning the Democratic nomination.

"There's a lot here," McCain said. "First of all, that's 2011 on PBS, not something he said after a few drinks. That's something he said on air. Just one second, he also -- there's a lawsuit the Washington Post dug up where he was sued for saying there was a woman who was having trouble finding a nanny for her child and he said, 'It's a blanking baby, all you need is some black who doesn't even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.'"

Judge Amy Jackson refuses to reschedule Roger Stone’s sentencing after he requests new trial

Published

49 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone's sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The jusge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone's sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting

