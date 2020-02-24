It’s the affordability, stupid. Can this one word put a Democrat back in the White House?
Paige Black is a 24-year-old from Northeast Philadelphia with a college degree in biochemistry and exactly the job she was aiming for, as a hospital lab technician. But she’s also forced to live at home with her parents, middle-class retirees, and has no idea when she’ll ever get a place of her own — all because of one thing she failed to calculate.That is, calculate in the most literal sense of the word.Her student debt. A whopping $130,000 worth. Black told me in a Twitter interview that it wasn’t until she graduated from Chestnut Hill College that she realized the full impact of the 12% int…
Professor warns: A recession ‘the likes of which we’ve never seen before’ could be on its way
American companies are ignoring the risks of climate change at their own peril, according to a researcher warning that extreme weather caused by the climate crisis could result in a devastating economic recession.
Financial markets are failing to account for the risks that increasingly frequent and worsening floods, droughts, and other extreme weather events pose to the economy, according to an article published in the journal Nature Energy this week."If the market doesn't do a better job of accounting for climate, we could have a recession—the likes of which we've never seen before," said study author Paul Griffin, an accounting professor at the UC Davis Graduate School of Management.Griffin said in the article that his years of research concluded that "unpriced risk" was the "main cause" of the 2007-08 Great Recession and companies are once again failing to assess the damage extreme weather events can wreak on their business.
Russian meddling is real — but Mitch McConnell and the GOP have broader plans to ruin our elections
Ever since the 2016 election, the U.S. intelligence community has consistently claimed that Russia and its agents continue to work to undermine American elections. When intel officials returned to Congress on Feb. 13 to warn — as required by law — that Russians are already interfering in the 2020 election to aid President Trump, several Republican lawmakers pushed back against the assessment before rushing to the White House to complain.
Some Democratic allies are weaponizing disinformation tactics favored by the right. That can only backfire
Democrats are increasingly worried about losing the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump. The party is in seeming disarray from the botched Iowa caucuses and the failure of an "electable" frontrunner to emerge early in the primary season. Trump's fundraising and digital operations are humming, buoyed in part by his acquittal at the Senate trial which refused to remove him from office for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 elections and obstructing the House's investigation of it.
As reported recently in The Atlantic by McKay Coppins, many Democrats believe Trump's success stems in part from an extended campaign of disinformation across social media, aided by malign foreign actors, and that it is time to fight fire with fire. But these nascent Democratic efforts at media manipulation and misinformation will only make things worse and can undermine an intelligent democracy in the long run. They are also likely to be ineffective and even counter-productive.