Jesse Jackson, DNC’s Tom Perez weigh in on whether SC should hold nation’s first primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. — During a visit to the State House on Tuesday, civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson said South Carolina should hold the nation’s first presidential primary in future years.Jackson, a Greenville native, told members of the S.C. Legislative Black Caucus that Iowa and New Hampshire, which currently are home to the first and second presidential contests, have populations that are not representative of America.“Iowa and New Hampshire amounts to a white primary in 2020,” Jackson said. “The South is not in the forefront, as it should have been.”The civil rights activist, who marched w…
Fidel Castro again haunts a presidential debate as rivals blast Sanders’ Cuba views
Fidel Castro has been haunting American politicians for decades. Now it’s Bernie Sanders’ turn.During Tuesday night’s presidential primary debate in South Carolina, Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, was blasted by his rivals over comments he made in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday praising literacy rates on the Caribbean island following Castro’s 1959 Cuban revolution.Pressed by CBS moderators on his past “sympathies” for socialist regimes in Cuba and Nicaragua, Sanders defended himself, saying he’s condemned authoritarian regimes across the world. He said he ... (more…)
Bernie Sanders embraces a new study that lowers ‘Medicare For All’s’ price tag — but skepticism abounds
Defending his signature health plan — a single-payer system known “Medicare for All” that would move all Americans to government-funded coverage — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders argued that the massive health care expansion would actually save the system hundreds of billions of dollars.Sanders’ figures come from a study published Feb. 15 in The Lancet, a British medical journal.“It said ‘Medicare for All’ will lower health care costs in this country by $450 billion a year and save the lives of 68,000 people who would otherwise have died,” Sanders said at the Feb. 25 Democratic presidential debate... (more…)
Democrats sharpen health care attacks as primaries heat up
The ideal began to get real on Tuesday, as seven of the top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination sparred over the price tag on health care reform and even revealed similarities on issues like marijuana legalization.With Democrats in 15 states and American Samoa set to cast their primary votes in the next week, the candidates eagerly seized their chances on the debate stagein Charleston, S.C., to jab Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the current frontrunner, during the party’s tenth debate.For all of their interruptions and talking over each other, though, the candidates offered ... (more…)