Jill Stein wants to block Philly’s new voting machines — PA elections official says that would cause chaos
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official told a federal judge Tuesday that chaos would ensue if the court blocked Philadelphia and two other counties from using their new voting machines during the 2020 presidential elections.“Your honor, I can’t overstate … the chaos that would ensue, frankly,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said of the primary election. “The voters who just learned a new machine would have to have something, some ability to vote.”Nor, she said, was she sure it would be feasible for the general election.Lawyers for 2016 Green Party presidential candi…
2020 Election
Will Amy Klobuchar carry water for the ‘worst company in the world’?
The politerati just can’t get over how good Amy Klobuchar is at losing. A longtime favorite of many Beltway pundits for her high approval rating in her home state of Minnesota, Klobuchar’s third-place finish in the New Hampshire primary was somehow a bigger deal to many in the media than Senator Bernie Sanders’ actual victory. Klobuchar’s national support is so low she doesn’t even register on some of the latest national polls, yet she’s somehow still the candidate to watch. And if you disagree, clearly you’re just not “in the know.”
2020 Election
Jill Stein wants to block Philly’s new voting machines — PA elections official says that would cause chaos
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania’s top elections official told a federal judge Tuesday that chaos would ensue if the court blocked Philadelphia and two other counties from using their new voting machines during the 2020 presidential elections.“Your honor, I can’t overstate … the chaos that would ensue, frankly,” Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said of the primary election. “The voters who just learned a new machine would have to have something, some ability to vote.”Nor, she said, was she sure it would be feasible for the general election.Lawyers for 2016 Green Party presidential candi... (more…)
2020 Election
George Zimmerman announces lawsuit against Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for $265 million
The man who killed Trayvon Martin was never held accountable for his crime, but he's spent the years since his acquittal blaming other people for persistent problems in his life. The latest news on George Zimmerman is that he's suing presidential candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.