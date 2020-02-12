Jimmy Kimmel calls out Trump for calling Mike Bloomberg a ‘total racist’

Jimmy Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue addressed yesterday’s war of words between President Donald Trump and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

“Bloomberg was not on the ballot in Iowa or New Hampshire. Instead, he has like 15 commercials running on every show on every television channel, but that appears to be working. According to a new national poll, Bloomberg is now in third place behind Bernie and Biden,” Kimmel noted. “But now he’s got a problem: A tape has surfaced from 2015 in which Mike Bloomberg touts his controversial stop-and-frisk policy,” he added. “This is a thing that targeted young black men.”

As Raw Story noted yesterday, the resurfaced video featuring the former New York City mayor chiming in about the city’s racist stop-and-frisk policy caused a firestorm. During the video, which was taped at the Aspen Institute in 2015, Bloomberg claims, “95% of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take the description and Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25.”

“That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city in America. And that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed,” Bloomberg continued.

The former New York mayor’s comments drew massive criticism — including a tweet from President Trump: “WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!”

As late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel noted, Trump’s criticism was “ironic because, you know, some people think that the president might be a racist himself. Trump quickly deleted the post, which may have had something to do with the fact that he himself is a big fan of stop-and-frisk.”

Kimmel then showed a clip of President Trump on Fox News‘ Sean Hannity show saying, “I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to. We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well. In my opinion, I see what’s going on here, I see what’s going on in Chicago, I think stop-and-frisk, in New York City, it was so incredible the way it works.”

“Oops!”

Kimmel then added, “By the way, stop-and-frisk is also Trump’s policy backstage at his beauty pageants, did you know that?”

You can watch a clip of Kimmel’s full monologue below: