Judge orders more data on potential voter registration fixes in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Saying he wants a firm grasp of how long it will take Texas to comply with federal voter registration mandates, a U.S. judge on Monday ordered opposing sides to meet with technology specialists by the end of the week.
U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia said state officials had previously estimated that it would take 90 days to let Texans register to vote at the same time they go online to renew a driver’s license.The judge has ruled that simultaneous registration is required by the “motor voter” provision of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
At a recent hearing, however, …
2020 Election
Sanders campaign signals victory by releasing portion of its internal caucus data
After a "debacle" with the Iowa Democratic Party's inability to release official results for the state's first-in-the-nation primary event on Monday night, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders cited the "interest of transparency" by releasing a portion of their internal figures—representing data from nearly 40 percent of precincts in the state—that showed the candidate coming out on top.
"We recognize that this does not replace the full data from the Iowa Democratic Party, but we believe firmly that our supporters worked too hard for too long to have the results of that work delayed," said Jeff Weaver, senior adviser to the campaign, in a statement released shortly after 12:15am local time in Iowa.
2020 Election
Despite impeachment and family being targeted, Joe Biden still believes he can work with Republicans
Despite Republican senators marching in lockstep to protect President Donald Trump from impeachment over a scheme to withhold military aid from Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden in order to damage Biden politically, the Democratic presidential hopeful on Monday claimed that if elected he would be able to work with the GOP.
"It hasn't shaken my faith in being able to work with at least somewhere between seven and 15 of the Republicans who are there" in the Senate, Biden told NBC News reporter Savannah Guthrie.
Biden did not say which senators he was referring to.
2020 Election
‘Be patient. This is democracy’: Iowa’s quirky caucuses
With bursts of laughter, a faulty megaphone, cries of exasperation and some dance steps, US Democrats took their time Monday evening to kick off the election season with a curious voting system: the Iowa caucuses.
Among the nearly 1,700 sites at which they gathered in the first state to select its Democratic nominee was a high school in Des Moines.
Voters who were grouped behind the banner of their favored candidate yelled that they couldn't hear anything when an official tried to explain the voting rules.
"Please be patient. This is democracy," an organizer said, reassuringly, before starting to count the number of voters present on a basketball court at Abraham Lincoln High School.