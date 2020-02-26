Julian Assange in UK court outburst over distance from lawyers
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Wednesday briefly disrupted his extradition hearing in Britain to complain about being forced to sit away from his lawyers.
The 48-year-old Australian stood up and launched an impromptu courtroom address from inside the glass-panelled dock of the court during the third day of the hearing, being held in southeast London.
“I can’t speak to my lawyers with any proper confidentiality,” he complained, noting microphones near the dock could pick up conversations.
“I can’t ask, I can’t instruct them,” added Assange, wearing a grey blazer and a sweater over a collared shirt and seated between two guards.
“There’s a whole series of people sitting there and there’s microphones.
“This case already has enough spies on my lawyers as it is.”
While Assange is behind glass in the dock, his legal team is in the well of the court.
The one-time computer hacker argued he was “as much a participant in Wimbledon” — referring to the annual tennis championships — as in the hearing, and complained US officials present had “100 times more contact with their legal team”.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who moments earlier had asked Assange’s legal team to check on him because he appeared tired, promptly intervened to end the outburst, ordering a short break.
“Generally speaking, defendants don’t necessarily have a voice unless and until they give evidence,” she told Assange, adding it was “completely unusual to let defendants speak for themselves”.
– ‘Intellectual nature’ –
Assange faces charges under the US Espionage Act for the 2010 release of a trove of secret files detailing aspects of US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.
His extradition hearing inside Woolwich Crown Court, next to the high-security Belmarsh prison where Assange is being held, began Monday and is expected to last five days before reconvening in May.
After the brief delay Wednesday, Assange’s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said he would apply for his client to sit in the well of the court in future, claiming he “poses no threat to absolutely anybody”.
“Mr Assange is finding it very difficult and feels it very unfair that he can’t properly communicate with us while proceedings are going on,” he added.
“We respectfully submit that this is a gentle man of an intellectual nature and there’s no reason why he should not be able to sit with us.”
Baraitser said she would be “happy to hear an application,” but warned: “I can’t imagine that that could be accommodated”.
She added it would likely require a bail application, which had previously been denied.
Assange spent much of the past decade holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy after skipping bail in Britain to avoid separate legal proceedings in Sweden.
James Lewis, a lawyer for the US government, said prosecutors “would not agree to a release from custody”.
Earlier, Fitzgerald argued Assange’s alleged crimes were “pure political” offences which are ineligible for extradition under international law and treaties.
Rebutting the claims, Lewis said British law did not allow for such exceptions or recognise any such treaty rights.
Assange could be jailed for 175 years if convicted on all 17 Espionage Act charges and one count of computer hacking that he faces.
© 2020 AFP
Google pledges new $10 billion investment in US in 2020
Google said Wednesday it would invest more than $10 billion in US offices and data centers in 2020, including its new campus planned for New York City and projects in 10 other states.
The pledge comes on top of some $22 billion invested by the US tech giant unit over the past two years.
"These investments will create thousands of jobs -- including roles within Google, construction jobs in data centers and renewable energy facilities, and opportunities in local businesses in surrounding towns and communities," said a blog post by Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google parent Alphabet.
Breaking Banner
Devin Nunes’ income called into question as watchdog asks for investigation of his finances
According to a report from the Fresno Bee,the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center is requesting a federal investigation into whether U.S. Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) is receiving legal services in violation of House ethics rules.
Over the past year, the conservative Republicans has launched a handful of lawsuits against critics -- including the McClatchy newspaper chain and a person on Twitter purporting to be one of his cows.
According to the Bee, "The complaint says Nunes appears to be in 'blatant violation of House rules,' because he would have trouble paying for all these lawsuits solely from his congressional salary of $174,000 per year. The group argues he’d only be able to pay if he received legal services for free, at a discounted rate, or based on a contingency fee, meaning the lawyer would get compensated from Nunes’ winnings if he prevails in his lawsuits."
Americans ramp up new home buying in January
New US homes continued to sell at a brisk pace in January, with sales hitting the highest level since July 2007 as builders struggled to keep pace, according to government data released Wednesday.
The better-than-expected results in the Census Bureau report showed the jump in new home sales that began last year had not tapered off in the first month of 2020, sending prices spiking.
Sales of single-family homes jumped in to an annual rate of 764,000, seasonally adjusted, an increase of 7.9 percent from December 2019, according to the report.