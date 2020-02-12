Jury acquits Chinese woman on Mar-a-Lago trespass charge — but convicts on resisting cop
MIAMI — In a Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a jury Wednesday acquitted a woman from China who claimed she was innocently sightseeing on President Donald Trump’s property two months ago.But Lu Jing was found guilty of a second misdemeanor charge, resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest on Worth Avenue.Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey scheduled the 56-year-old woman’s sentencing for Friday morning. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.The verdict rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Lu Jing purposely intruded on the Palm Beach private club in a “calculated” a…
