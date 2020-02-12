Quantcast
Jury acquits Chinese woman on Mar-a-Lago trespass charge — but convicts on resisting cop

1 min ago

MIAMI — In a Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a jury Wednesday acquitted a woman from China who claimed she was innocently sightseeing on President Donald Trump’s property two months ago.But Lu Jing was found guilty of a second misdemeanor charge, resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest on Worth Avenue.Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey scheduled the 56-year-old woman’s sentencing for Friday morning. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.The verdict rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Lu Jing purposely intruded on the Palm Beach private club in a “calculated” a…

‘Do something about it’: Ex-Trump official scolds Murkowski for letting Trump turn the US into ‘third-world country’

1 min ago

February 12, 2020

Anthony Scaramucci, the former Trump White House communications director who was fired after just 11 days on the job, had some unkind words for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) after she issued yet another limp criticism of President Donald Trump's efforts to meddle with the Department of Justice.

Murkowski, who last week voted to acquit the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, told reporters on Wednesday that she was disturbed to see Trump pushing the DOJ to lower its sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone, his longtime ally who was convicted on charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

White nationalists turn focus to college campuses — with a trial run at Kansas State: report

4 mins ago

February 12, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The white nationalist movement, tarnished in the aftermath of Charlottesville, is repackaging its bigotry through a new mainstreaming strategy that focuses on college campuses and Trump supporters, according to a report released Tuesday by a national watchdog organization.Its first test case: a new group at Kansas State University launched by a student whose former organization was the subject of protests on campus.Known as “Groyper,” the new marketing effort is an attempt by white nationalists to rebrand under a banner that will unite what it describes as “America First con... (more…)

‘You’re on the right side of history’: Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page shows support to prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

44 mins ago

February 12, 2020

Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer who has endured brutally personal attacks from President Donald Trump since his election, offered a message of solidarity to four prosecutors who withdrew from Roger Stone's case.

Federal prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Jonathan Kravis and Michael Marando had urged a seven- to nine-year prison term for Stone, a longtime Trump associate and Republican political operative, for his November conviction for lying to Congress and obstructing the Russia probe.

