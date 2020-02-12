Key witness in Roger Stone case shreds Trump’s ‘vile smear job’ on prosecutors who resigned

Comedian Randy Credico, who was a key witness in the government’s case against Trump ally Roger Stone, sent out a tweet hammering President Donald Trump for attacking the four prosecutors who successfully got Stone convicted.

The four prosecutors in the Stone case all asked to be withdrawn on Tuesday after the United States Department of Justice, with the president’s open encouragement, intervened to revise their sentencing recommendations.

Trump reacted by smearing the prosecutors as corrupt and welcomed their withdrawal from the Stone case.

Reacting to this, Credico spoke up on the attorneys’ behalf and said that they had conducted themselves admirably.

“As the son of a man who spent 10 years in prison, I have consistently opposed incarceration,” Credico wrote on Twitter. “That being said, Trump’s vile smear job on the 4 DC prosecutors were appalling and ominous. In my experience, I found them to be professional, moral, ethical and non partisan.”

During the Stone trial, Credico testified that the right-wing dirty trickster had encouraged him to lie to investigators about his relationship with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, and had made threats against his pet dog when he refused to comply.

