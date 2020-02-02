Klobuchar faces a crucial test in first battleground
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Sen. Amy Klobuchar was back on familiar Midwestern ground on Saturday, making the case to Iowa Democrats that she has the best chance of defeating President Donald Trump in November…
2020 Election
Hours before Super Bowl, Bloomberg slams ‘pathological’ Trump for lying about obesity and ‘spray-on tan’
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign took a shot at President Donald Trump's history of lying just hours before both candidates were set to air advertisements during Super Bowl LIV.
While America watched the pre-game show, a video clip was released of Trump attacking Bloomberg over his height.
"I just think of little," Trump said during an interview that is expected to air during the Super Bowl. "You know, now he wants a box for the debates to stand on. OK. It's OK. There's nothing wrong. You can be short. Why should he get a box to stand on. He wants a box for the debates. Why should he be entitled? Does that mean everyone else gets a box."