Klobuchar faces more questions about 2003 teen murder conviction
MINNEAPOLIS — U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar faced new questions Sunday about the 2003 murder conviction of a black teenager in Minneapolis, an emerging issue that forced her to fend off doubts in a nationally televised interview on Fox News one day ahead of the Iowa presidential caucuses.In an interview from Des Moines, where she is in the final push of her Iowa campaign, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace pressed the former Hennepin County Attorney repeatedly on whether she was aware of questionable evidence and tactics cited in a recent Associated Press investigation into the murder conviction of …
Bernie vs Biden: Two septuagenarians lead Democratic field ahead of Iowa caucus
He’s the oldest candidate in the White House race, but Bernie Sanders has managed, yet again, to energise young voters with polls showing him running neck and neck with former US vice president Joe Biden in the Iowa caucus. But the first test of the US presidential race is known for throwing up surprises.As the first vote in the 2020 Democratic race to challenge US President Donald Trumpkicks off in the Midwestern state of Iowa Monday, Sanders has emerged as a candidate on the rise, with the 78-year-old Vermont senator tied with Biden, 77, in several polls.Biden and Sanders were tied at 25 per... (more…)
In politics-crazy Iowa, one Democratic couple simply can’t agree
The signs planted in the snow-covered yard outside their Iowa City home announce the clashing priorities of those living inside: Rod Sullivan and Melissa Fath support opposing candidates in the Democratic presidential vote to be held Monday in their Midwestern state.
With the vote drawing near, the amiable but politically active couple have little time to chat.
Each has donned a T-shirt in the colors of his or her favored candidate while preparing to go knocking on neighborhood doors in hopes of winning undecided voters over to their camp.
Sullivan, 54, currently the chairman of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, supports progressive senator Elizabeth Warren.
White House candidates, and a nation, brace for Iowa vote
Months into the Democratic nomination marathon, after seven debates, countless rallies, bitter candidate clashes and an impeachment effort to remove the US president, Iowa on Monday holds the first-in-the-nation vote to see who challenges Donald Trump in November.
More than two dozen White House hopefuls began the journey, some as early as a year ago. Eleven now remain, exactly nine months from Election Day.
Despite the historically diverse field consisting of men and women of color and young candidates with little Washington exposure, the two frontrunners today are septuagenarian white men -- Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden -- with more than 80 years of political experience between them.