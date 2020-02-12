Kobe Bryant and daughter buried in private ceremony
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried last week near their family home in Newport Beach, California, in a private ceremony, according to death certificates.
A death certificate for the basketball legend, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles on January 26 along with his daughter and seven others, states that he was buried last Friday at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, US media reported.
A memorial service for Bryant and Gianna is planned February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles which can hold 20,000 people.
The Center, also the home of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and venue for concerts and events such as the recent Grammy Awards, has hosted memorials for recording artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle.
Byrant’s wife Vanessa on Monday took to Instagram to express her grief saying “my brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone.”
“It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me,” she added.
“It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters.”
Bryant had an iconic 20-year career playing with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Former US Attorney admits he was ‘dead wrong’ about Bill Barr’s integrity and ethics
Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg confessed that he was wrong about Attorney General Bill Barr having the honesty and integrity to head the Justice Department.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace Wednesday, Rosenberg said that he hears a lot of shock and disgust from legal scholars and prosecutors.
"Generally, I see people who are flabbergasted and disgusted," he said. "I was one of the ones early on who welcomed his nomination to the position of attorney general who said, I think on your show, that I believed him to be a principled institutionalist and I said that I was flat out dead wrong."
US health authority shipped faulty coronavirus test kits across country
A number of test kits sent out by US health authorities to labs across the country to diagnose the deadly novel coronavirus are faulty, a senior official said Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) began shipping 200 test kids nationwide on February 5 to speed up the diagnosis of US cases of COVID-19, which currently number 13.
But the labs reported that while performing a verification procedure they realized the kits were returning inconclusive results, meaning neither positive nor negative, said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier.
"We think that the issue at the stage, can be explained by one reagent that isn't performing as it should, consistently," she said, referring to one the substances used in the kit. "And that's why we are remanufacturing that reagent."
Tiny Dancer: Scientists spy on booty-shaking bees to help conservation
We've long known honey bees shake their behinds to communicate the location of high-value flower patches to one another, a form of signaling that scientists refer to as "waggle dances."
A group of US biologists have now decoded the meaning of over 1,500 of these jigs, providing conservation groups trying to boost the imperiled species' population with new insights into their dietary preferences.
"The thing I think is the most interesting about bees is their communication," Morgan Carr-Markell, a PhD student at the University of Minnesota and the lead author of a new study published in the journal PLOS One, told AFP.