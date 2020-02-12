‘Language of monarchy’: Trump asserts he has ‘absolute right’ to tell Justice Department what to do
“Trump spends his days threatening the Justice Department in order to keep his criminal buddies out of prison, while Bill Barr grotesquely pillages the rule of law.”
Speaking to reporters amid growing outrage over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene to reduce Roger Stone’s recommended prison sentence, President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied that he instructed the DOJ to step in but asserted he “would be able to do it if I wanted.”
“I have the absolute right to do it,” Trump said. “I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe but I didn’t speak to [the Justice Department]. I thought the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous. And I look at others that haven’t been prosecuted… but when you see that I thought it was an insult to our country.”
“I think it’s a disgrace. No, I have not been involved with it at all,” said Trump, who earlier Tuesday tweeted his displeasure with federal prosecutors’ recommendation of seven to nine years of prison for Stone for witness tampering and lying to Congress. Stone is a longtime friend, confidant, and adviser to the president.
The president’s remarks, which one observer described as the “language of monarchy,” came as he and Attorney General William Barr faced accusations of illegally wielding the power of the Justice Department to overrule career federal prosecutors to protect Trump’s friend.
Following the Justice Department’s intervention Tuesday, all four prosecutors handling the Stone case withdrew from the proceedings.
“Donald Trump’s priorities begin and end with consolidating power,” tweeted Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.). “Trump spends his days threatening the Justice Department in order to keep his criminal buddies out of prison, while Bill Barr grotesquely pillages the rule of law.”
Trump removes all doubt — and congratulates Bill Barr for meddling in Roger Stone prosecution
President Donald Trump boasted that Attorney General William Barr was corrupting the Department of Justice to help out his friends caught up in the Russia probe.
Four prosecutors abruptly resigned from Roger Stone's case after Barr appeared to intervene and reject their sentencing recommendation, and Trump removed all doubt that his attorney general was involved in a Wednesday morning tweet.
"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not have even been brought," Trump tweeted. "Evidence now clearly shows that the Mueller Scam was improperly brought & tainted. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress!"