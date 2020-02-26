Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal experts speculate Bill Barr was merely ‘nonsense posturing’ when he claimed Trump’s tweets made his job ‘impossible’

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney General William Barr recently complained that President Donald Trump makes it “impossible” for him to do his job when he tweets about cases that are still making their way through the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the federal courts — for example, the criminal case of long-time Trump ally and veteran GOP operative Roger Stone. But Barr remains a Trump loyalist, and Law & Crime reporter Jerry Lambe notes in an article published on February 25 that Trump continues to tweet about Stone’s case.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also on February 25 that Trump posted a tweet railing against Judge Amy Berman Jackson (who sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison) and Tomeka Hart, who was the foreperson in Stone’s trial and has criticized the president on social media. Trump said of Hart, “There has rarely been a juror so tainted as the forewoman in the Roger Stone case. Look at her background. She never revealed her hatred of ‘Trump’ and Stone. She was totally biased, as is the judge. Roger wasn’t even working on my campaign. Miscarriage of justice. Sad to watch!”

That same day, Trump retweeted a post by libertarian Andrew Napolitano, legal analyst for Fox News and a former judge. Napolitano, unlike his colleagues at Fox News, has been quite critical of Trump at times — but in the tweet that Trump forwarded, Napolitano wrote that Jackson’s “bias may have jeopardized the entire trial.”

Trump’s February 25 tweets, Lambe observes, demonstrate that he “has clearly ignored” Barr’s “request to stop tweeting about DOJ’s criminal cases and the judges presiding over them.”

Attorney Susan Hennessey, a legal/national security analyst for CNN, tweeted, “I’m starting to think that maybe Bill Barr’s bold stand against the president might have just been a bunch of nonsense posturing.” And Jennifer Taub, a professor at the University of Vermont Law School, responded to Trump’s “a juror so tainted” tweet and sarcastically posted, “Dear @TheJusticeDept, is this tweet making it impossible for Attorney General Barr to do his job?”

On February 25, the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake observed, “Trump has sent 4 tweets about the Roger Stone case today, including during a hearing. It has been 11 days since William Barr said Trump tweeting about DOJ business made it ‘impossible for me to do my job.’”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff explains how Trump just crippled US election security with appointment of ‘loyalist’ intel director

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned on Wednesday that election security in the United States is in jeopardy due to President Donald Trump's choice for acting director of national intelligence.

CNN's Manu Raju asked Schiff about the appointment of Richard Grenell as the nation's top intelligence coordinator.

"He has little to no relevant experience except for being a Trump loyalist," Schiff noted. "And the level of confidence that we can have that we will get fully informed of threats to our elections has just gone down to practically none."

Grenell, who currently serves as the ambassador to Germany, has come under fire from Democrats for possibly violating federal law after he "failed to inform the department about work he did for foreign entities before joining the Trump administration," according to CBS News.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How the coronavirus has infected Trump’s presidency — and is spreading throughout the global economy

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Nobody saw this coming. Turns out it may not be Bernie, Mike, Joe, Liz, Pete—or even Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff—who bring down Donald Trump.

While it’s still early, there are indications that the coronavirus is the pandemic that could torpedo, among other things, the booming economy Trump has always taken credit for and assumed would sweep him back into office in 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 2000 points Monday and Tuesday on coronavirus-fueled. At the same time, the Centers for Disease Control warned Americans that they should “work with us to prepare for the expectation that this could be bad” and outlined how schools and businesses should prepare if the virus spreads. San Francisco announced a state of emergency Tuesday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how Democrats can make Trump’s race-baiting blow up in his face in the 2020 election

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

Writing for The New York Times on Wednesday, columnist Thomas Edsall broke down how President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric galvanizes conservative white voters — and what evidence shows is the best way Democrats can neuter it.

"A forthcoming paper by Desmond King and Rogers M. Smith, political scientists at Oxford and the University of Pennsylvania, 'White Protectionism in America,' makes a strong case that Trump, unlike his Republican predecessors in the White House, has gone far beyond rhetoric and token gestures to substantively address the concerns of his anti-immigrant and socially conservative supporters," wrote Edsall.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image