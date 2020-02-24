Legendary mobster John ‘Sonny’ Franzese dies at 103
NEW YORK — Legendary Colombo family capo John “Sonny” Franzese, who rubbed elbows with Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe before a bank robbery rap eventually made him the nation’s oldest federal inmate, died Monday morning from an infection. He was 103.“Tough loss at any age,” his son Michael told the New York Daily News. “He was so much a part of who I am as a man, good or bad. He loved his children. No doubt about that.”Franzese died in an unidentified hospital.The renowned tough guy did his prison time without ever turning on his mob associates following a 1967 conviction that was widely con…
Original ‘Star Trek’ star blasts Trump — and his supporters: ‘A particularly heinous moment in American history’
As a genre, science fiction offers a vision of the future. But that vision is filtered through the present and the past. The way that a given science fiction story negotiates those tensions is one of the factors that separates the truly great from those stories which are middling, common, and forgettable.
Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek", which debuted on American television in 1966, endures because his hopeful vision of a future human society that had survived and matured beyond war, racism, sexism, bigotry, famine, greed, nationalism, environmental destruction, and other anti-social behavior, inspires its audience to be their best selves.
Former tennis coach sentenced to 6 months in college admissions scandal
AUSTIN, Texas — Former University of Texas men’s tennis coach Michael Center was sentenced to six months in prison Monday for accepting $100,000 in 2015 to help the son of a Silicon Valley venture capitalist get into the school by falsely designating him as a skilled athlete worthy of a scholarship to play for Center’s nationally ranked program.Center, 55, received the sentence in a federal courtroom in Boston from U.S. Judge Richard Stearns, in whose court Center pleaded guilty last April to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.Center is the 15th pe... (more…)
Key California reservoir to be drained due to earthquake risk
SAN JOSE, Calif. — In a dramatic decision that could significantly impact Silicon Valley’s water supply, federal dam regulators have ordered Anderson Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Santa Clara County, to be completely drained starting Oct. 1.The 240-foot earthen dam, built in 1950 and located east of Highway 101 between Morgan Hill and San Jose, poses too great of a risk of collapse during a major earthquake, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates dams, has concluded.“It is unacceptable to maintain the reservoir at an elevation higher than necessary when it can be reduc... (more…)