Leslie Jones abstains from voting for most Oscars categories due to lack of black nominees
The Academy has come under fire since revealing the nominations for this year’s Oscars, after announcing an all-male directors shortlist and Cynthia Erivo as the only black nominee across the acting categories.Taking to social media, actress and comedian Leslie, who’s been a member of the Oscars voting pool the last few years, revealed she only voted in categories that included a diverse selection of nominees.”Welp I just finished voting for the Oscars,” she penned. “It didn’t take long cause there are no black people on it. So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest.”She also in…
Chuck Todd goes down in flames trying to force Pete Buttigieg to say Obama is to blame for ‘the rise of Trump’
NBC Host Chuck Todd suggested on Sunday that Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg agrees that former President Barack Obama is to blame for President Donald Trump's ascendency into power. Buttigieg, however, refused to take the bait.
"The vice president is hitting you hard, implying that you are attacking the Obama presidency," Todd said. "Let me ask the question this way. In the second term of the Obama presidency, what do you think they could have done differently that might have prevented the rise of Donald Trump?"
Buttigieg insisted that he had "the Obama White House's back again and again."
Switzerland votes for law against homophobia
Switzerland on Sunday voted strongly in favour of a new law against homophobia in a referendum, against opposition from the populist rightwing Swiss People's Party (SVP).
Incomplete results showed 60.5 percent voted in favour of widening existing laws against discrimination of incitement to hatred on ethnic or religious grounds to include sexual orientation.
"This is a historic day," Mathias Reynard, a lawmaker from the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland who initiated the reform, told Swiss channel RTS 1.
"It gives a signal which is magnificent for everyone and for anyone who has been a victim of discrimination," he said.
Critics blast ‘absurd’ plan to put ‘garish’ Trump in charge of architectural style for all new federal buildings
In a fascinating article, The New York Times shared the news that the Trump administration is proposing an executive White House order to decide on architectural style for all new federal buildings --- to make them look akin to the classical style of the White House itself.