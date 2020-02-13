‘Like living under a dictatorship’: Trump gets torched for latest attack on his own Department of Justice

President Donald Trump lobbed yet another attack at his own Department of Justice on Thursday, and it even included an attack on an individual juror in the Roger Stone trial.

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president earlier this week sparked a storm of controversy when he attacked DOJ lawyers who recommended that Stone serve between seven to nine years in prison for his crimes, which include perjury, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. This controversy only intensified after the DOJ seemingly caved to Trump’s demands by lowering its sentencing guidelines.

The president’s continued meddling with the DOJ caused an angry reaction from many of his followers on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

You got that right putting "Justice" in quotes considering you are turning your DOJ into your own personal injury attorneys. Shame on you, you Syphilitic Sock Monkey. Also, don't you think you have bigger issues than Roger Stone right now? How many kids have you caged? 20K? — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) February 13, 2020

BULLSHIT. This is just more of your criminal judge/jury/witness-tampering crap. More obstruction of justice. The law will catch up to you one day. You are not above the law… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Feels like I’m living under a dictatorship. We’re one man controls all branches of the including Congress and Judicial system. There’s a reason Donald Trump admires Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un. — (@fortismind) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact that you are trying to influence the Department of Justice sentencing recommendations is truly egregious. Your administration has no idea how government functions with oversight. The presidency is not a dictatorship. Can’t believe GOP is letting this all go — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Shame on you. You’re such a colossal shitstain on this great country… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) February 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We know for a fact the President, who unprecedented interfered in the DOJ sentencing recommendation, had a significant bias. https://t.co/AyrMeaJUDE — Morten Øverbye (@morten) February 13, 2020

Wrong. The jury convicted Stone. We know what her feeling is after the jury unanimously convicted on all counts. You are interfering in the administration of justice and violating every rule and norm to protect your convicted criminal cronies. This itself is impeachable. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) February 13, 2020