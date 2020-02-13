Quantcast
‘Like living under a dictatorship’: Trump gets torched for latest attack on his own Department of Justice

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump lobbed yet another attack at his own Department of Justice on Thursday, and it even included an attack on an individual juror in the Roger Stone trial.

“Now it looks like the fore person in the jury, in the Roger Stone case, had significant bias,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Add that to everything else, and this is not looking good for the ‘Justice’ Department.”

The president earlier this week sparked a storm of controversy when he attacked DOJ lawyers who recommended that Stone serve between seven to nine years in prison for his crimes, which include perjury, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. This controversy only intensified after the DOJ seemingly caved to Trump’s demands by lowering its sentencing guidelines.

The president’s continued meddling with the DOJ caused an angry reaction from many of his followers on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

