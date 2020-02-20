Lindsey Graham calls Roger Stone’s trial and sentence ‘fair’ — but hints Trump should pardon anyway

Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed the trial and sentence for Roger Stone had been fair — but suggested President Donald Trump should pardon him, anyway.

The president has complained the jury was biased against his longtime associate and the seven- to nine-year sentence initially recommended by prosecutors was too long, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a 40-month term while ripping Stone’s apologists as dangerous to democracy.

Graham found the disposition of the case just, but signaled to Trump that he was also justified in undoing the prosecution through his pardon powers.

The sentence rendered in the Roger Stone case by Judge Jackson is on the lower end of the recommended sentencing guidelines for offenses of this nature. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2020

Under our system of justice President Trump has all the legal authority in the world to review this case, in terms of commuting the sentence or pardoning Mr. Stone for the underlying offense. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2020