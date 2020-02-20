Quantcast
Connect with us

Lindsey Graham calls Roger Stone’s trial and sentence ‘fair’ — but hints Trump should pardon anyway

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed the trial and sentence for Roger Stone had been fair — but suggested President Donald Trump should pardon him, anyway.

The president has complained the jury was biased against his longtime associate and the seven- to nine-year sentence initially recommended by prosecutors was too long, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson imposed a 40-month term while ripping Stone’s apologists as dangerous to democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham found the disposition of the case just, but signaled to Trump that he was also justified in undoing the prosecution through his pardon powers.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Bulletproof from a pardon’: Fox News analyst says judge in Stone case just made things tough for Trump

Published

36 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

In the wake of Roger Stone's sentencing of 3.5 years in prison this Thursday, Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano posited that U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson's choice to go along with Attorney General Bill Barr's sentencing recommendation could have been an effort to pardon-proof the sentence from President Trump.

"[Jackson's] trying to make this bulletproof from a pardon," Napolitano said. "Because she went along exactly with what [Barr] requested."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Adam Schiff sends signal that a Roger Stone pardon would be another impeachable offense

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Rep. Adam Schiff suggested that a presidential pardon for Roger Stone would be an impeachable offense.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced the longtime Republican operative to 40 months in prison, saying Stone had lied to Congress and threatened a witness to cover up possible wrongdoing by President Donald Trump -- and Schiff sent a warning against a pardon.

"Roger Stone was found guilty of lying to Congress and threatening a witness," Schiff tweeted.

Schiff, who led the impeachment inquiry and trial, agreed with Jackson -- whose language echoed the lawmaker's "corrupt scheme and cover-up" indictment during the Senate trial.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Roger Stone greeted with ‘Lock Him Up!’ chants after getting sentenced to 40 months

Published

51 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Trump ally Roger Stone frequently led chants of "Lock her up!" about Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign -- but on Thursday, the table decisively turned.

After Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice, a crowd of people greeted the right-wing dirty trickster by chanting, "Lock him up!" outside the courthouse.

At least one supporter of President Donald Trump tried to get a "pardon" chant going, but they were drowned out by the louder "Lock him up" chants.

Watch the video below.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image