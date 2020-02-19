Lower taxes and higher wages in Mexico’s border zone have not stimulated businesses as promised
TIJUANA, Mexico — One year ago, Mexico’s president flew to Tijuana to announce his Border Economic Plan.The plan was designed to promote growth along the country’s northern border by lowering taxes, increasing the minimum wage and pegging gasoline prices to those of neighboring U.S. cities.“It’s going to be the biggest free zone in the world,” President Andres Manuel López Obrador said in January 2019 as he unveiled the plan. “It is a very important project for winning investment, creating jobs and taking advantage of the economic strength of the United States.”But local business leaders say t…
2020 Election
Nearly half of the Americans who almost never vote are the key to winning the 2020 election
A new study has analyzed the nearly 92 million nonvoters in the U.S. -- about half of eligible voters -- and now it's up to candidates and their teams to figure out how to motivate them to exercise that fundamental right.
The Knight Foundation released the results Wednesday of “The 100 Million Project,” the largest survey ever of chronic nonvoters in an attempt to figure out why they rarely or never cast ballots, reported Politico Magazine.
GOP’s portrayal of Trump as a corruption fighter torn to shreds as ‘complete nonsense’
Republicans who defended President Donald Trump during impeachment hearings insisted that he wasn't trying to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate his political foes, but was instead sincerely concerned about fighting corruption abroad.
CNN's John Avlon, however, argued on Wednesday that Trump showed these claims were "complete nonsense" after he unleashed a slew of pardons and commutations for corrupt former public officials, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, who both were sent to prison after being found guilty of abusing their offices for personal gain.
McConnell, McCarthy, and Graham condemned for ‘pathetic’ statement defending AG Barr as ‘man of highest integrity’
"Republican Party leadership continues to endorse Trump and Barr's unprecedented authoritarian corrosion of the rule of law."
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a joint statement Tuesday defending Attorney General William Barr as a "man of the highest character and unquestionable integrity" as the nation's top law enforcement official faces growing calls to resign over his interference in the sentencing of Trump confidant Roger Stone.