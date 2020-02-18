Maduro says ‘not afraid of military combat’ in Venezuela
President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he is “not afraid of military combat,” accusing his US counterpart Donald Trump of plotting to invade Venezuela with the support of regional allies.
“We don’t want war; we don’t want violence; we don’t want terrorism, but we are not afraid of military combat and we are going to guarantee peace,” said Maduro in a televised speech, surrounded by the armed forces high command.
“Donald Trump was convinced that it is easy to get into Venezuela,” said the socialist leader, accusing the US of having assembled a “mercenary force” to invade.
The US is one of more than 50 countries that have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s interim president after Maduro’s 2018 re-election was widely denounced as rigged.
Maduro, however, still enjoys the support of Turkey, Russia, China and Cuba.
He also said there were groups of military “deserters” training in neighboring Colombia to “enter silently and attack military units.”
Military exercises were carried out over the weekend, Maduro added, in response to alleged attack plans orchestrated by the US, Colombia and Brazil.
According to official figures, some 2.4 million soldiers and members of the civilian militia were deployed throughout the country.
The practices were carried out “based on real threats, not imagined ones,” said defense minister General Vladimir Padrino, who was seated next to Maduro during the president’s speech.
Trump vowed to “smash” Maduro’s rule in his annual State of the Union address to Congress, which was also attended by Guaido, earlier this month.
Trump branded Maduro as a “tyrant” during his speech and called Guaido the “legitimate president of Venezuela.”
After returning from a three-week international tour, Guaido said a change of government in his country was “inevitable.”
On Sunday, he said the military had the opportunity to make the change less “traumatic.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Fox News reporter and right-wing conspiracy theorists planned to wiretap family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich: report
The Daily Beast on Monday evening broke a bombshell report on a secret 2017 meeting in Texas on a right-wing conspiracy theory where espionage was discussed.
"One of their topics was responding to online critics of wealthy Texas businessman Ed Butowsky, who had recently been outed as a driving force behind a retracted Fox News story about murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich," The Beast reported. "The group that gathered at Butowsky’s home included a conspiracy theorist, a Fox reporter fighting for her career, a former private intelligence contractor married to star journalist Lara Logan, and a Democratic PR operative who lost his business in the face of sexual assault allegations."
Breaking Banner
Maddow breaks down potential ‘direct financial connection’ between the Russian government and Donald Trump
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow read bombshell excerpts from a new book set for release on Tuesday.
The host interviewed David Enrich, finance editor at The New York Times, about his forthcoming book Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction.
The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" read excerpts from the book.
"There was no doubt that Deutsche Bank had extensive business dealings with Russia, and those dealings included acting as a conduit for dirty money to get out of Russia and into the western financial system," Enrich wrote.
CNN
Congress still has one big tool left to rein in Trump’s corruption: Oversight Committee Democrat
Senate Republicans may have managed to quash the impeachment trial without calling forth any new witnesses or seriously considering the evidence against President Donald Trump. And the president may feel vindicated and largely invulnerable as a result.
But, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Monday, that doesn't mean Democrats don't have one last big play to rein in the president's abuses of power. They can use the first and strongest authority delegated to them: the power of the purse.
"What can Democrats really do when it comes to oversight of the president?" asked Cooper. "I mean, now that impeachment is over, does seem like there are fewer and fewer guardrails, if any."