Mass shooting at Molson Coors headquarters in Wisconsin kills 7 including shooter: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on the Milwaukee offices of the Molson Coors beverage company.

Seven people are reported dead, including the shooter.

“Milwaukee Fire Department commanders were reporting to dispatchers that multiple people were shot, according to emergency radio traffic provided by Broadcastify. Firefighters and police officers were responding to the scene clad in ballistic gear,” reported the Tenneseean. “The campus was on lockdown, according to Twitter users whose wives work inside. The women were told to stay inside their offices. One woman reported multiple ambulances on scene.”

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
‘The virus is not going to respond to happy talk’: MSNBC panel busts Trump for trying to solve coronavirus with a tweet

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

MSNBC's "Deadline" political panel blasted President Donald Trump's horrible response to the coronavirus by belittling the seriousness of it.

In a panel discussion with host Nicolle Wallace, former vice presidential chief of staff Ron Klain accused Trump of trying to solve the crisis via tweet.

"Trump's strategy thus far has been to happy-talk the virus and the virus is not going to respond to happy talk," he said. "Americans are not going to be safe by Trump tweeting, 'it's all fine, I've got the border sealed.'"

Last week, Trump's government brought 14 infected people into the United States on a public plane without informing the passengers or the airline. It was against the Center for Disease Control's recommendation.

MSNBC suspends pundit for calling Bernie Sanders supporters ‘misfit black girls’

Published

29 mins ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

In the wake of comments targeting Bernie Sanders supporters that some say were misogynist, MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson has been temporarily benched by the network, according to an exclusive report from the Daily Beast.

Johnson, who's been a vocal critic of Sanders, gave an interview last month on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show where he said “racist white liberals” support Sanders and that the senator has done “nothing for intersectionality.”

Trump administration wrongly compares coronavirus death rates to the flu

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 26, 2020

By

The White House is trying to calm coronavirus panic as the stock market plummets and panic spreads across the globe. But the information coming out of the president isn't exactly the correct information.

According to Bloomberg, "Trump and his senior advisers see coronavirus as a serious health threat that warrants a full response yet assess the risk of the virus in the U.S. as more comparable to the flu in terms of the fatality rate, according to people familiar with internal discussions."

