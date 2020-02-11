Michael Bloomberg swings back at Trump on stop and frisk: Calling me a racist ‘reflects his fear’

President Donald Trump’s campaign accused Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg of being “clearly racist” over his past support of the NYPD’s use of “stop and frisk.”

In 2015 audio that resurfaced this week, Bloomberg can be heard defending the policy, which he would eventually go on to disavow before running for president.

Audio of @MikeBloomberg’s 2015 @AspenInstitute speech where he explains that “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of male, minorities 16-25 and hand to cops. Bloomberg had video of speech blocked. Perhaps because of the problematic explanation he gives for #StopAndFrisk pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 10, 2020

Trump responded by calling Bloomberg a “total racist” on Twitter.

“WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” Trump reportedly wrote.

Trump’s campaign also issued a statement calling Bloomberg a racist.

JUST IN, per @albamonica: Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh says Bloomberg stop-and-frisk comments are “clearly racist” and “unacceptable”@NBCNews has not independently verified the audio that emerged today — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) February 11, 2020

Throughout the years, Trump has been on record in support of expanding the stop and frist policy to other cities.

Trump calling Bloomberg a racist for supporting racist policies that Trump wishes were more racist the day after Trump called for the death penalty for drug offenses & wants cops to use greater force & tried to get innocent black teens lynched & okay my head will explode now. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) February 11, 2020

In a statement, Bloomberg argued that Trump’s anger was a sign of fear.

Bloomberg statement in response to Trump misleads about how and why stop and frisk was changed as policy in first graf pic.twitter.com/rlO8APK1Br — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 11, 2020