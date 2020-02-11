Quantcast
Connect with us

Michael Bloomberg swings back at Trump on stop and frisk: Calling me a racist ‘reflects his fear’

Published

9 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s campaign accused Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg of being “clearly racist” over his past support of the NYPD’s use of “stop and frisk.”

In 2015 audio that resurfaced this week, Bloomberg can be heard defending the policy, which he would eventually go on to disavow before running for president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump responded by calling Bloomberg a “total racist” on Twitter.

“WOW, BLOOMBERG IS A TOTAL RACIST!” Trump reportedly wrote.

Trump’s campaign also issued a statement calling Bloomberg a racist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the years, Trump has been on record in support of expanding the stop and frist policy to other cities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Bloomberg argued that Trump’s anger was a sign of fear.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

DOJ to change Roger Stone sentencing recommendation in wake of Trump’s Twitter tantrum: Fox News

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

According to Fox News reporter Jake Gibson, the United States Department of Justice is planning to lower its sentencing recommendation for convicted Trump henchman Roger Stone after President Donald Trump threw a tantrum about the DOJ recommending Stone get at least seven years in prison.

"The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official," Gibson reports. "'The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate,' the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today."

The DOJ is changing its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone, according to a Senior DOJ official. “The Department finds seven to nine years extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate," the source said, adding the DOJ will clarify its position on sentencing later today

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: David Corn confronts Donald Trump Jr. over his alleged meeting with Russian emissary

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump blames his own Fed chief for stock market dip in ongoing pressure campaign to cut rates

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump launched a new round of attacks on Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell in an ongoing pressure campaign.

Powell has so far resisted Trump's calls to slash interest rates, arguing that the Fed must remain "absolutely free" from politics, but the president again smacked his own pick for the job.

"When Jerome Powell started his testimony today, the Dow was up 125, & heading higher," Trump tweeted. "As he spoke it drifted steadily downward, as usual, and is now at -15. Germany & other countries get paid to borrow money. We are more prime, but Fed Rate is too high, Dollar tough on exports."

Continue Reading
 
 