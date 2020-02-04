Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give Democratic response to State of the Union speech
When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, it will be from East Lansing High School, the school her daughters attend, the governor’s office announced Monday.
“I’m honored to discuss the Democratic Party’s vision of action for our nation from East Lansing High School, where my daughters are learning and preparing for the future,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the site of the speech.Whitmer was selected to give the Democratic response in late January; a Spanish-language response will also be offered…
What did Trump learn from his impeachment? We’ll get some idea Tuesday night
Twenty-one years ago, President Bill Clinton delivered his 1999 State of the Union address while his impeachment trial was underway in the Senate. The speech, one Republican critic said, was “a home run.”Clinton, who knew he would soon be acquitted, didn’t mention his impeachment. Instead, he focused on the future. He took credit for the strong economy, proposed bipartisan legislation to rescue Social Security and appealed to his opponents to rise above their differences.
The situation facing President Donald Trump as he approaches his third State of the Union speech is uncannil... (more…)
Franklin Graham’s status as a spokesman for Christians has been diluted by his laughable Trump support
It turns out Franklin Graham isn’t anti-LGBTQ after all. That’s what he said, at least, in the face of someone standing up to his Bible-based bullying in a big way last week.
On Jan. 26, the North Carolina icon and son of Billy Graham was disinvited from appearing in a Liverpool, England, arena on his upcoming summer tour of the United Kingdom. Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said Graham was unwelcome because of his opposition to gay rights. “We can not allow hatred and intolerance to go unchallenged by anyone,” he said in a tweet. A second U.K. venue announced on Jan. 29 that it too was canceling... (more…)
Judge orders more data on potential voter registration fixes in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Saying he wants a firm grasp of how long it will take Texas to comply with federal voter registration mandates, a U.S. judge on Monday ordered opposing sides to meet with technology specialists by the end of the week.
U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia said state officials had previously estimated that it would take 90 days to let Texans register to vote at the same time they go online to renew a driver’s license.The judge has ruled that simultaneous registration is required by the “motor voter” provision of the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
At a recent hearing, however, ... (more…)