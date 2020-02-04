Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give Democratic response to State of the Union speech

When Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, it will be from East Lansing High School, the school her daughters attend, the governor’s office announced Monday.

“I’m honored to discuss the Democratic Party’s vision of action for our nation from East Lansing High School, where my daughters are learning and preparing for the future,” Whitmer said in a statement announcing the site of the speech.Whitmer was selected to give the Democratic response in late January; a Spanish-language response will also be offered…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More