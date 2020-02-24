Quantcast
Millions of people can vote but don’t — even in swing states. Here’s why

Published

2 hours ago

on

PHILADELPHIA — Patricia Robinson registered to vote when she was 18.At 79, she still hasn’t seen anybody worth voting for.“I don’t vote because I haven’t seen anybody that doesn’t have their hand into something,” she said. “They’re all a bunch of crooks.”Robinson, a retired hospital worker in Erie, is one of 100 million people who sit out election after election, according to a new study. Nonvoters have a number of reasons for not participating. But in general they tend to dislike politicians and political parties, distrust the electoral system to accurately count votes and the political syste…

2020 Election

WATCH: Economists Paul Krugman and Richard Wolff hold a debate on democratic socialism and Bernie Sanders

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

As Bernie Sanders’s runaway win in Nevada cements his position as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, the Democratic Party establishment and much of the mainstream media are openly expressing concern about a self-described democratic socialist leading the presidential ticket. His opponents have also attacked his ambitious agenda. Last week during the primary debate in Las Vegas, Bernie Sanders addressed misconceptions about socialism. Invoking the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Sanders decried what he called “socialism for the very rich, rugged individualism for the poor.”

2020 Election

Sanders will not attend AIPAC conference over concern for ‘basic Palestinian rights’

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

"You can support the Palestinian and Israeli people without supporting leaders or organizations that oppose the freedom and liberation of the Palestinian people."

Democratic 2020 presidential primary frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders earned the praise of progressives after announcing on Sunday he would not attend the annual AIPAC conference due to his concerns over the group's willingness to endorse the views of bigots and its dismissal of the human rights of Palestinians.

2020 Election

