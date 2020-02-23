Minnesota poll: Klobuchar, Sanders lead Democratic pack ahead of primary
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a new Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll as the state’s March 3 presidential primary nears, with both well ahead of their nearest Democratic rivals.But many Minnesota Democrats say they are still undecided in a contest that has become increasingly muddled as it spreads to more U.S. states. Minnesota’s primary is on Super Tuesday, when 14 states will award a third of all the delegates in the race.Between them, Klobuchar and Sanders have the support of more than half the 500 likely Democratic primary voters who wer…
2020 Election
Trump’s latest national security adviser is undercutting FBI Director Wray to quash report of new Russian meddling: report
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, historian David Rothkopf accused Donald Trump's latest national security director, Robert O'Brien, of undercutting the United States intelligence services and uses his comments about recent reports of new Russian election meddling to make the case that he is contradicting FBI Director Christopher Wray to please the president.
According to Rothkopf, "For just over a century, since America arrived as a major force on the global stage, we have feared that should our enemies defeat us, it would be on the battlefield or via a devastating nuclear onslaught. We never could have imagined that an enemy might take another approach altogether: infecting us with a presidential virus who this week gutted our national security leadership structures like a fish."
2020 Election
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren tells Seattle crowd: ‘These times call for a fight’
SEATTLE — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, despite a disappointing showing in another early caucus on Saturday, promised a crowd of thousands in Seattle that she would continue to fight for “big, structural change.” “I wasn’t born a politician, but I was born a fighter and these times call for a fight,” Warren told an overflow crowd at Seattle Center, before her main speech. “A fight on behalf of our families, a fight on behalf of our neighbors, a fight on behalf of our planet, a fight on behalf of our future, I’m ready to lead that fight.”Speaking to what her campaign said was 7,000 people at the Seatt... (more…)