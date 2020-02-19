Quantcast
Money Bernie Kerik still owed the IRS also wiped away with Trump pardon

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a likely warmup for his coming pardon of Roger Stone, a president who howls about law and order while flagrantly flouting both has just wiped away former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik’s federal corruption conviction and freed former Illinois governor and epically unethical “Celebrity Apprentice” cast member Rod Blagojevich from federal lockup.Recall Bernie Kerik’s crimes: He hid $250,000 worth of renovations to a Bronx apartment gifted to him by a city-business-seeking company with alleged mob ties. He lied to federal officials during the vetting process for the top homeland security job u…

Trump is doing what ‘predators’ do — ‘he’s grooming his victims’: former federal prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

During a panel discussion on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell this Tuesday night, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade argued that President Trump's latest round of pardons and commutations is designed to normalize the notion that "corruption is not a big deal."

According to host Lawrence O'Donnell, none of Trump's action make sense now unless it is somehow related to the trial and sentencing of his longtime confidant Roger Stone.

Trump has plunged $1.9 million in campaign donor cash into his own businesses: Forbes

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

If you donate to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, you might also be helping out his personal businesses.

Fobes reports that the Trump campaign has spent $1.9 million in donor cash at Trump-branded businesses over the past three years, and it appears that total will grow even further once the 2020 election heats up.

"None of Trump’s businesses have accepted more cash from the campaign than Trump Tower Commercial LLC, an entity that holds office and retail space inside the president’s most famous New York City building," Forbes reports. "So far, the re-election effort has paid $1.3 million to Trump Tower Commercial, in which the president maintains a 100% interest."

‘Here we go again’: Trump claims only ‘fake news polls’ show him losing to Democratic candidates

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump insisted that polls showing him losing to various Democratic candidates were "fake."

The president was apparently reacting to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll that showed Trump would lose a hypothetical matchup with the top six Democrats, and claimed "real" polls showed he would beat any of his potential rivals.

"Internal REAL Polls show I am beating all of the Dem candidates," Trump tweeted. "The Fake News Polls (here we go again, just like 2016) show losing or tied. Their polls will be proven corrupt on November 3rd, just like the Fake News is corrupt!"

