Money Bernie Kerik still owed the IRS also wiped away with Trump pardon
In a likely warmup for his coming pardon of Roger Stone, a president who howls about law and order while flagrantly flouting both has just wiped away former NYPD commissioner Bernie Kerik’s federal corruption conviction and freed former Illinois governor and epically unethical “Celebrity Apprentice” cast member Rod Blagojevich from federal lockup.Recall Bernie Kerik’s crimes: He hid $250,000 worth of renovations to a Bronx apartment gifted to him by a city-business-seeking company with alleged mob ties. He lied to federal officials during the vetting process for the top homeland security job u…
