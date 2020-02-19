Montreal ends electric scooter experiment, citing ‘disorder’
Montreal on Wednesday called a halt to its electric scooter scheme, saying that riders broke rules and almost always parked illegally.
The Canadian city launched a pilot project in June with 680 scooters and electric bikes, but authorities judged that the test period had been a “failure.”
Eric Alan Caldwell, head of city transport, lambasted “an 80 percent delinquency rate” in complying with traffic and safety regulations.
“Only 20 percent of scooters were parked” in dedicated spaces, the city said in a press release, adding that the scooters created “disorder” and problems for pedestrians.
“Montreal does not want to become a scooter police force,” Caldwell said. “The operators have failed to meet their responsibility for compliance with the regulations.
“In 2020 there will be no more scooters on the streets.”
Although no serious accidents occurred, a total of 110 parking offenses were recorded and 333 tickets were issued for breaking regulations — mainly for not wearing a helmet.
Caldwell added that the permits for electric bikes would be renewed, but under tighter regulations.
Shared scooters have become part of life in cities around the world, but they have often been criticized for littering sidewalks and posing a danger to pedestrians.
In November, Singapore banned electric scooters on sidewalks, followed by Germany and France.
Photo: Dead Scooters AFP
Bill Barr’s threat to resign has already compromised his credibility to do his job: Ex-FBI official
On Wednesday, former FBI counterintelligence official Frank Figliuzzi suggested that Attorney General William Barr has already compromised his position enough by putting out his threat to resign, that he might as well go through with it — or be fired.
"If there is a pardon that further undermines justice that was made out by career prosecutors so much so that — so tainted, so contaminated that four career prosecutors quit the case, would a pardon necessity a resignation from the attorney general?" asked host Nicolle Wallace.
"I think we've already answered this question. It's rhetorical," said Figliuzzi. "This has to be run through the Justice Department. Barr had a chance to say no to the pardons. And I don't think he's going to do it."
‘I was on my own fact finding mission’: Ex-Congressman denies Trump was in on scheme to float a pardon to Assange
Former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) swears Julian Assange is lying.
An Al Jazeera reporter said Wednesday that Assange revealed to him that President Donald Trump would pardon him if he denied that Russia hacked the Democratic National Committee. The go-between, according to Assange, was Rohrabacher.
"At no time did I talk to President Trump about Julian Assange," the former Congressman said. "Likewise, I was not directed by Trump or anyone else connected with him to meet with Julian Assange. I was on my own fact finding mission at personal expense to find out information I thought was important to our country."
Federal judges postpone emergency meeting on Barr political interference after Trump tweets at them
A group of judges have reportedly cancelled an emergency meeting on possible political corruption at the Justice Department after President Donald Trump tweeted about the event.
The Federal Judges Association was set to discuss political interference by Trump and Attorney General William Barr. According to CNN, a decision was made on Wednesday afternoon to postpone the meeting.