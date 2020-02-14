Quantcast
More Parkland parents sue FBI over botched tips about school shooter

Published

1 min ago

on

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Another set of parents are suing the FBI over how the agency botched tips about the Parkland shooter, leading to their child’s death in the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.Andrew Pollack and Shara Kaplan, the parents of Meadow Pollack, who was 17 when she was shot a total of nine times during the massacre, filed their lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court.The lawsuit resembles ones filed by the parents of Jaime Guttenberg and Carmen Schentrup in November 2018. Guttenberg and Schentrup also were k…

2020 Election

The profitable business of being Joe Biden’s brother

30 mins ago

February 14, 2020

Jim Biden was in a bind. An investor had put up $1 million to help Jim and his nephew Hunter buy a hedge fund. Then it turned out that the fund’s assets were worth less than the Bidens had thought. Now the investor wanted its money back.

It was December 2006, not long before Jim’s older brother and Hunter’s father, Joe Biden, then a Delaware senator, would announce his second campaign for president.

Jim and Hunter Biden got a loan from a bank founded by one of Joe’s political backers — William Oldaker, an attorney for the senator’s presidential campaign and Hunter’s partner at a Washington law and lobbying firm.

2020 Election

Bloomberg courts black vote in Democratic candidate countdown

34 mins ago

February 14, 2020

US billionaire Michael Bloomberg has launched a charm offensive to convince black voters, an important bloc in Democratic politics, that he is the right candidate to take on President Donald Trump in November.

The former New York mayor rallied supporters in Texas on Thursday, with his sights set on so-called "Super Tuesday" on March 3, when voters in 16 states and territories will cast their ballots in the Democratic primary.

It is Bloomberg's sixth visit to the Lone Star state since he entered the race to be the party's presidential candidate.

"This month, we look back and celebrate black history together, because black history is American history," Bloomberg said at the Buffalo Soldiers museum, named after a Civil War regiment of African-American soldiers, where he kicked off his "Mike for Black America" campaign.

Breaking Banner

An emboldened Trump now freely admits he sent Giuliani to dig up dirt on Bidens – after lying for months he had not

47 mins ago

February 14, 2020

President Donald Trump has just admitted he sent his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter. This is the first time Trump has made this admission, previously he has denied directing the former NYC mayor and at times even distancing himself from him.

Trump made the admission in a podcast to Geraldo Rivera, who asked: "Was it strange to send Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine, your personal lawyer? Are you sorry you did that?"

