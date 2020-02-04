‘Most he’s mentioned Black people since the Central Park 5’: #BlackTwitter sees through Trump’s pandering

Members tweeting with #BlackTwitter noticed President Donald Trump’s pandering to people of color during the State of the Union Address Tuesday.

Throughout the course of the evening, Trump promoted his programs from the past three years using guests of honor that were people primarily Black Americans.

Trump celebrated his new Space Force, by highlighting one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African-American military pilots who fought in World War II. They were the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces. Black citizens were forced into segregated military units and anywhere else in the federal government.

You can see the responses from #BlackTwitter below:

This is the most Blacks Trump acknowledged than Central Park 5 in one day.

Trying HARD to gain the Black Vote, huh? #DNCRigged #SOTU #Maddow #Election2020 #BlackTwitter — PHM inc. (@pheat69) February 5, 2020

Those random black dudes have some real explaining to do. #SOTU #BlackTwitter — The Stable Genius (@Bjack357) February 5, 2020

I am waiting on him to give us our 40 acres and a mule the way he is parading all of these black people tonight. #SOTU #StateOfTheUnion #BlackTwitter — ⓓⓥⓔ (@dwaynevelliott) February 5, 2020

I hope y’all got the response together. Because this is sheer entertainment at its finest. You can’t let us down. Close this thing out like!!!! #sotu #BlackTwitter #demresponae — Jason D. Gale (@iamjasondgale) February 5, 2020

A standing Republican Ovation to #RushLimbaugh, the most Racist son of a Bitch that was ever on the radio!

Praising Blacks, then Honoring someone who despised Blacks all in the same hour, WOW! #SOTU #BlackTwitter #Maddow @amjoyshow #AMJOY — PHM inc. (@pheat69) February 5, 2020

States he needs to win. Y’all know we can see right through this bullshit, right? #sotu #BlackTwitter — Jason D. Gale (@iamjasondgale) February 5, 2020

.@limbaugh is one of the most racist and divisive people in this country and was just rewarded with the highest honor by a racist president @realDonaldTrump. #SOTU #SOTU2020 #SOTUboycott #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackTwitter #BlackVoicesforTrump — Robert Evans (@BobEvans74) February 5, 2020

#SOTU Trump just gave the medal of freedom to an overt racist. #BlackTwitter https://t.co/Enrlb1CUke — Diane Toucan (@DianeToucan) February 5, 2020

