Quantcast
Connect with us

MSNBC guest hammers ex-Republican’s hypocritical ‘Never Bernie’ stance

Published

1 min ago

on

Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude on cable news network MSNBC on Tuesday morning called out former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt for hypocritically insisting that President Donald Trump represents a crisis of democracy—but that Schmidt would not vote for Sen. Bernie Sanders if Sanders got the Democratic nomination.

“If Donald Trump is the emergency that you say he is, and the Democratic Party puts forward Bernie Sanders, and you tell me you can’t vote for him, then it seems to me that Donald Trump isn’t the emergency that you say he is,” Glaude said in response to Schmidt’s pleas that the Democrats nominate someone that Republicans could vote for.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schmidt, in response, said that Sanders is promising “free everything,” a reference to the Vermont senator’s plans to tax the rich to pay for social services like healthcare and student loan forgiveness. Host Stephanie Ruhle pushed back, calling that charge unfair.

Watch:

“Brilliant Eddie Glaude calling out ‘Never Bernie’ hypocrisy,” said activist Samuel Finklestein.

ADVERTISEMENT

A longtime GOP operative, Schmidt served in the President George W. Bush administration as an aide to former Vice President Dick Cheney; Schmidt then worked on Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, which relied on stoking homophobic panic over gay marriage as a strategy to get out the right-wing vote. Schmidt was also an advisor to former Sen. John McCain’s presidential run in 2008. He has been an MSNBC contributor since at least 2011, leaving briefly in 2019 to work on Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz’s failed exploration of a presidential bid.

After Trump’s ascendance and election, Schmidt adopted a “Never-Trump” stance, using the perception of himself as a principled conservative to encourage the Democratic Party to shift further to the right.

On Tuesday, Glaude had had enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

After his MSNBC appearance, the Princeton professor took to Twitter to remind voters that GOP concern over Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, is hard to reconcile with the party’s overuse of the term in recent years.

“Remember: Republicans called Barack Obama a socialist,” Glaude tweeted. “We can’t be afraid of that word. Candidates must be bold and visionary—our country desperately needs it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not that these labels tell us much about anything,” added Glaude. “But Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was, according to many, a democratic socialist.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Corruption fighter’ Trump just unleashed a torrent of pardons for the ‘same offenses’ Trump and his advisers are accused of

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump issued numerous pardons or commutations for rich men convicted of corruption on Tuesday.

Trump told reporters that he commuted the sentences of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and financier Michael Milken, and pardoned former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik. Trump also pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo and former Republican lobbyist David Safavian, according to a White House statement.

Blagojevich was convicted of corruption just months after appearing on Trump's NBC show "The Apprentice." Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he effectively tried to sell the Illinois Senate seat vacated by former President Barack Obama when he was elected in 2008. He was charged with more than a dozen other crimes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘An affront to the Constitution’: More than 1,000 veterans denounce Trump’s attacks on servicemember

Published

14 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's attacks and retaliation against impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are an "an affront to the Constitution," according to an open letter from a group of more than 1,1000 veterans made public today.

Military Times first reported on the letter.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Devin Nunes denies hometown newspaper access to government forum on California water

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) blocked his hometown newspaper, The Fresno Bee, from having access to an official government forum on water in California, they reported.

"U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, the nation’s top ranking administrator of federal waterways, was a speaker. His department manages the Central Valley Project, which delivers water from Shasta Dam to San Joaquin Valley farms," said the Bee. The form was not expected to be a private fundraiser or campaign event, it was an official one. Still, Nunes refused to allow the newspaper access to the meeting.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image