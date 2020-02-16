Quantcast
NBA loses ‘hundreds of millions’ in China over Hong Kong tweet

Published

1 min ago

on

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday the league expects to lose “several hundred million dollars” due to a row with China over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

The NBA’s Chinese sponsors cut ties in a fierce mainland backlash following Morey’s tweet in October, just before two NBA teams played pre-season exhibition matches in China.

State broadcaster CCTV also stopped airing NBA games for the country’s millions of ardent basketball fans and has not resumed.

“The magnitude of the loss will be in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” Silver told a press conference on the sidelines of the All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

“Probably less than $400 million, maybe even less than that,” he said.

However, “it’s substantial”, he added.

“I don’t want to run from that … But I don’t have any sense that there’s any permanent damage to our business there.”

The commissioner said he expected CCTV to resume broadcasts of NBA games but did not give a timeframe.


Israel strikes Gaza, cancels easing of restrictions

Published

2 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

The Israeli air force attacked Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in retaliation to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave into Israel, a military statement said.

The exchange of fire between both sides has escalated since last month after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan, angrily rejected by the Palestinians as a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

"Fighter planes and helicopters have targeted positions of the terrorist organisation Hamas in central Gaza Strip," including a military post, said the Israeli military, which earlier reported two projectiles had been fired into the Jewish state from the Gaza Strip.

New China virus cases drop for third day as toll passes 1,600

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

The number of new cases from China's coronavirus epidemic dropped for a third consecutive day on Sunday, as the World Health Organisation chief warned it was "impossible" to predict how the outbreak would develop.

Global concern remains high about the spread of the virus, which first emerged in China's central Hubei province in December, with the first death outside Asia reported in France this weekend.

The death toll jumped to 1,665 in mainland China on Sunday after 142 more people died from the virus. More than 68,000 people have now been infected -- but the number of new cases of the COVID-19 strain continued to decline.

Snake orgy prompts partial closure of Florida city park

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 16, 2020

By

A city in Florida closed off part of a park after residents spotted dozens of snakes which had apparently gathered for their annual coupling.

"It appears they have congregated for mating," the City of Lakeland Parks and Recreation Department said on Facebook with a photo of one of the serpents seen in the park by Lake Hollingsworth, southwest of Orlando.

Officials on Thursday sealed off an area where the amorous reptiles had gathered for their pre-Valentine's Day tryst with caution tape.

"This is for the protection of the public and the snakes," the department said.

"They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them. Once the mating is over they should go their separate ways."

