Never-Trumpers targeted in next round of White House purge: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a new scoop from Axios, newly hired presidential personnel head Johnny McEntee called a meeting to introduce himself to White House liaisons from cabinet agencies this Thursday. During the meeting, he asked them to identify political appointees in the U.S. government who are suspected of being anti-Trump.

According to Axios, McEntee is a former “body man” to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. He was recently rehired to lead the presidential personnel office.

Read the full report over at Axios.


New Jersey terror threat level goes from moderate to high thanks to white supremacists

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has raised the state's threat level from moderate to high in the wake of a number of threats and attacks in 2019 from white supremacist groups, NBC New York reports. One of the attacks includes the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

White supremacist recruiting efforts are also reportedly underway in the state. According to a report put out by the agency, "supporters of this ideology demonstrate the willingness and capability to carry out attacks, direct and inspire sympathizers online, and attempt to network globally."

2020 Election

Lewd tweets, the N-word and just plain weirdness: A wild-card candidate rattles Texas education board races

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

With his history of sexist, racist rhetoric and incomprehensible, conspiracy-laden rants, Robert Morrow has become one of the most unifying political figures in Texas.

Almost no one — Democrat or Republican, wealthy or poor, old or young — wants to see him elected to the State Board of Education, the 15-member body that decides what millions of public school children learn. Yet according to political pollsters, Morrow's chances in this March's Republican primary can't be ruled out.

