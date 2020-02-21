Never-Trumpers targeted in next round of White House purge: report

According to a new scoop from Axios, newly hired presidential personnel head Johnny McEntee called a meeting to introduce himself to White House liaisons from cabinet agencies this Thursday. During the meeting, he asked them to identify political appointees in the U.S. government who are suspected of being anti-Trump.

According to Axios, McEntee is a former “body man” to Trump who was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly. He was recently rehired to lead the presidential personnel office.

Read the full report over at Axios.