New Jersey declared white supremacists a major threat — here’s why that’s groundbreaking
PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey says white supremacist extremism is one of the state’s greatest terrorism threats — higher than al-Qaida and the Islamic State — and in doing so has positioned itself as a national leader in countering domestic terrorism inspired by racism, experts say.Last week, the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness issued a 2020 threat assessment report, for the first time rating the threat of homegrown violent extremism, and specifically white supremacist extremism, as “high,” noting the increased number of plots, attacks and recruitment efforts in 2019. Meanwhile,…
Ex-GOP senator hammers lawmakers quaking in their boots out of fear of Trump: ‘Why are you there?’
Appearing on CNN on Wednesday morning, retired Sen. William Cohen (R-ME) hammered members of his own party still sitting in the Senate who refuse to take on Donald Trump, saying they are failing the country and themselves by standing by in fear.
Speaking with CNN hosts Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto, Cohen said kowtowing to the president is nothing new, but has grown worse over the past ten years.
"Some of it has to do with external pressures, that of social media, talk radio, specific channels that have a particular view and then hammer that view home to the constituents who then pressure the members of Congress," he explained. "But you have to ask yourself: Why are you a senator? Why are you there? Are you acting out of sheer fear that if you speak up and take a position that's controversial you'll be punished?"
3M cannot keep up with demand for protective masks because of coronavirus outbreak
3M cannot make protective respiratory masks fast enough as the coronavirus continues to spread.The Minnesota-based company continues to ramp up production of the masks at plants in China but also other countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America, as well as the United States.Even so, global demand is still “exceeding supply,” said 3M spokeswoman Jennifer Ehrlich in an e-mail. “3M expects demand for respirators to outpace supply for the foreseeable future.”St. Paul-based Ecolab, which provides sanitizing and disinfecting chemicals, said it is selling more disinfectants in China. But even as han... (more…)