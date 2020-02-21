Quantcast
New Jersey terror threat level goes from moderate to high thanks to white supremacists

5 mins ago

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has raised the state’s threat level from moderate to high in the wake of a number of threats and attacks in 2019 from white supremacist groups, NBC New York reports. One of the attacks includes the El Paso mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

White supremacist recruiting efforts are also reportedly underway in the state. According to a report put out by the agency, “supporters of this ideology demonstrate the willingness and capability to carry out attacks, direct and inspire sympathizers online, and attempt to network globally.”

“Homeland security and law enforcement professionals at all levels have taken notice of the rise in activity from white supremacist extremists,” said Jared Maples, the Director of the NJOHSP. “New jersey is committed to protecting the diversity of culture and faith that shapes our great state.

Also contributing to the raised threat level are homegrown extremists who are supporters of foreign terror groups. NBC New York reports that there were at least five people arrested in New York City last year who were allegedly supporters of foreign terror groups, some of whom were planning an attacks here in the U.S.


