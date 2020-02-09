Quantcast
New York City police association wages 'war' on mayor after he posts touching message about assassinated cop

1 min ago

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seemingly been in a non-stop battle with the New York City police since he came into office demanding they stop killing Black people. But in a new twist, the mayor issued a statement about the recent shooting death of a police officer in the city.

“This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York’s Finest. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win,” de Blasio tweeted.

The Official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association responded to the comment with an all-out attack.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” they tweeted.

It prompted many to wonder how someone could write a threat like that to an official and still be an officer. You can see the comments below:

