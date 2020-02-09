New York City police association wages ‘war’ on mayor after he posts touching message about assassinated cop

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seemingly been in a non-stop battle with the New York City police since he came into office demanding they stop killing Black people. But in a new twist, the mayor issued a statement about the recent shooting death of a police officer in the city.

“This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York’s Finest. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win,” de Blasio tweeted.

The Official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association responded to the comment with an all-out attack.

“Mayor DeBlasio, the members of the NYPD are declaring war on you! We do not respect you, DO NOT visit us in hospitals. You sold the NYPD to the vile creatures, the 1% who hate cops but vote for you. NYPD cops have been assassinated because of you. This isn’t over, Game on!” they tweeted.

It prompted many to wonder how someone could write a threat like that to an official and still be an officer. You can see the comments below:

If anyone other than a cop wrote those words it would be considered a terrorist threat. Declare war on a mayor?! This is supposed to be a democracy. Cops always prove that it’s really really not. — Elana Levin (@Elana_Brooklyn) February 10, 2020

Wow, why don’t people like the cops — Tall Tyri❄️n Lannister (@Danmaynard81) February 9, 2020

Does declaring war mean members of NYPD are planning to assassinate the mayor? — Ed (@edwassaying) February 9, 2020

Agree. And almost equally alarming: the tweet was Liked by Trump junior. — Season 🐿 (@SeasonO1) February 10, 2020

If only you could care as much about not killing Black people as you do attacking de Blasio. — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) February 9, 2020

dunno about everyone else but I certainly feel very safe knowing that whoever posted this is armed and can shoot anyone they want with no legal repercussions — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) February 9, 2020

This is borderline incitement. What will your "war" against the elected and term-limited mayor of the city entail? Are you threatening to assassinate the mayor? Seriously, WTF? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 10, 2020

You seem very well emotionally balanced and not at all like a rabid psychopath with a license to kill. — 🌹 Clark Feels The Bern (@Clarknt67) February 9, 2020