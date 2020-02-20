New York man arrested for threatening to kill Adam Schiff and Chuck Schumer over impeachment
A Greece, N.Y., man was charged on Wednesday after he left threatening voicemails for two congressional Democrats, telling Rep. Adam Schiff that he was going to “put a bullet in your f—— forehead” and informing Sen. Chuck Schumer that someone would “shoot you from 200 yards away.”Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by WGRZ.Lippa called California Rep. Schiff’s Washington, D.C., office on Jan. 23…
Taliban deputy leader says ‘committed’ to peace in NYT op-ed
The deputy leader of the Taliban and one of the world's most wanted militants has written an opinion piece for the New York Times in which he says the Afghan insurgents are "fully committed" to a deal with Washington.
The article, headlined "What the Taliban Want", represents the highest-level statement from the group on months of negotiations with the United States, and comes as they are believed to be days away from signing an agreement that would see America begin to withdraw troops from its longest war.
It is also believed to the first time that Sirajuddin Haqqani -- who doubles as head of the Haqqani network, a US-designated terror group that is one of the most dangerous factions fighting Afghan and US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan -- has given such a lengthy statement in English.
This US map could predict your lifespan
Newly released dataon life expectancy across the U.S. shows that where we live matters for how long we live.A person in the U.S. can expect to live an average of 78.8 years, according to the most recent numbersfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).However, life expectancyvaries widely across geography. A child born in Mississippi today could expect to never reach his or her 75th birthday. But a child born in California, Hawaiior New York could expect to live into the early 80s.View the PDFof the above maps on the CDC website (8 megabytes)At the neighborhood level, these dif... (more…)
SpaceX Starship: Elon Musk explains how entertainment will work
SpaceX's giant Starship vessel won't just serve as a means of transport – it could host some of the most spectacular entertainment experiences in history.The stainless steel rocket, which SpaceX is currently producing in prototype form, is designed to send up to 100 people or 100 tons of cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond. It's fueled by liquid oxygen and methane, enabling it to collect more fuel on other planets and venture out further into the stars. With CEO Elon Musk planning to establish a city on Mars by 2050, it could be the vessel that achieves Musk's dream of a "multi-planetary specie... (more…)