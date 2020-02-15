New York Mayor de Blasio to endorse Sanders for president: source
NEW YORK — If you can’t beat them, Bern them.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio — whose starry-eyed presidential campaign fell apart five months ago — will endorse Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, a source familiar with the matter told the New York Daily News on Friday.The timing of de Blasio’s announcement, which was first reported by The New York Times, was not immediately clear.The Sanders campaign did not immediately return a request for comment. A spokesman for de Blasio’s defunct campaign did not return a request for comment either.The mayor’s expected announcement poses a sharp …
2020 Election
Judge calls opponent ‘selfish’ for wanting to ‘break barriers’ as first elected female chief justice of Texas Supreme Court
Jerry Zimmerer, an appellate judge in Houston, said his campaign differs from Amy Clark Meachum's because “I actually want the best candidate to win.”
Jerry Zimmerer, a Houston appeals court justice running for Texas Supreme Court, said his Democratic primary opponent, Amy Clark Meachum, has “selfish” motivations for running, pointing to the fact that she has cast her campaign to be the first woman elected chief justice of the Texas Supreme Court as a historic one.
2020 Election
Can we stop tiptoeing around the fact that Trump is behaving like a dictator?
There will come a time when we look back on this week as the moment in our history when we finally understood that we have a man as president who is acting like a fascist dictator. Just look at the headlines from one day's New York Times alone: "Alarm in Capital as Axes Swing in Growing Post-Acquittal Purge," "Justice Dept. Acts to Ease Sentence for a Trump Ally." If either one of those headlines had run on the front page of a major American newspaper before now, not to mention both of them at once, we would have believed as a people, as a citizenry, that we were facing a national crisis. But this week? Wednesday was just another day in Donald Trump's America.
2020 Election
CNN’s Van Jones schools HBO ‘Real Time’ panel on how media should cover Trump now to avoid the mistakes of 2016
On the "Overtime" segment of HBO's "Real Time,' CNN contributor Van Jones explained to the panel and host Bill Maher that the media is still doing a terrible job covering Donald Trump -- and then had some advice for the press at large on how to break the chain of continually pushing the president's narrative each day.
Reacting to a viewer's question about the mistakes of the media breathlessly covering Trump's every utterance in 2016, Jones called for a brief moratorium.
"From the very beginning we fell into a particular kind of trap that we don't want to normalize him," Jones explained. "So anything he does that is outside the norm we are going to react to aggressively. Well, he loves that, so he knows we're going to respond."