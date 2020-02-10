New York sues Trump for blocking programs that speed up passage through borders and security checks: report
The state of New York has sued the Trump administration over a new policy that bars thousands of New Yorkers from taking advantage of programs that speed up passage through airport security lines and borders, Reuters reports.
“In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states, and prohibition on coercive federal action,” the outlet reported.
