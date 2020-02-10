Quantcast
New York sues Trump for blocking programs that speed up passage through borders and security checks: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The state of New York has sued the Trump administration over a new policy that bars thousands of New Yorkers from taking advantage of programs that speed up passage through airport security lines and borders, Reuters reports.

“In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, New York said the ban violates the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, guarantee of equal sovereignty among the states, and prohibition on coercive federal action,” the outlet reported.

Sondland and Vindman were both planning to leave — but Trump pushed them out early to humiliate them: CNN

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland were both pushed out of their positions over the weekend -- but sources tell CNN they were both planning on leaving anyway and that President Donald Trump wanted to push them out sooner.

According to CNN's sources, both Sondland and Vindman "had seen their standings diminished significantly after they appeared before Congress and under subpoena" during the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry, which prompted them to begin planning their exits.

The most horrifying thing about Trump’s State of the Union? The two words he never said

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Imagine that it’s January 1941, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt is delivering his annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. The planet is literally on fire from the Big One, World War II. Nazi Germany has overrun France and Adolf Hitler’s regime has been raining bombs on London for months. Japan has overrun much of Asia.But FDR begins his speech with a long riff on how great the American economy has done under his presidency — including some gratuitous swipes at his predecessor Herbert Hoover, even though it’s been eight years since Hoover left the Oval Office. Ther... (more…)

WATCH: ‘Embarrassment’ Lindsey Graham slammed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Published

31 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom bashed President Donald Trump and his Republican enablers during an appearance on "The View."

The Democratic governor boasted his record on challenging Trump administration policies and protecting groups attacked by the president, and he promised not to abandon his principles.

"Hey, I'm not going to turn into Lindsey Graham," Newsom said. "I'm going to stand on principle. I'm going to fight for our adverse populations, fight for women's rights, for the environment, for my kids and grandkids. We're going to stand up to a bully, we're not going to capitulate. We're going to do the right damn thing. We're not trying to put a crowbar in the front wheel of his agenda, but at the same time, our folks, we're going to have their backs and he needs to know that. Again, we're winning, we're not losing."

