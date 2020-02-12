NJ Senate president engaged in ‘gross misogyny,’ labor activist tells sexual harassment panel
The first hearing where women were invited to publicly share their experiences with sexual harassment in New Jersey politics included allegations against one of the state’s most powerful politicians.In emotional testimony Tuesday evening, a labor official came forward at the public forum in Fort Lee to accuse state Senate President Stephen Sweeney of intimidation, including verbally threatening her in public several years ago after she opposed his efforts to cut state pensions.Sweeney, D-Gloucester, contributes to a culture of “toxic masculinity” in New Jersey politics, Fran Ehret, a staff rep…
Latest Headlines
Customs chief says agents erred in detaining Iranian Americans at US-Canada border
SEATTLE — The Customs and Border Protection agency’s top official, in a rare admission of misconduct, said Tuesday that agents should not have detained Iranian Americans at the U.S.-Canada border last month.Mark Morgan, the agency’s acting commissioner, acknowledged that agents behaved in a way “that was not in line with our direction” when they held dozens of U.S. citizens of Iranian heritage, and others with ties to Iran, for questioning at a border crossing in Washington state. His comments were the agency’s first public admission of the incidents.Customs and Border Protection officials had... (more…)
Latest Headlines
San Francisco newspaper threatened after asking for data on gun permits in conservative counties
The San Francisco Chronicle’s request to Sutter County’s sheriff may have appeared routine to a journalist used to requesting government documents.But asking for information about the 3,700 concealed weapons permit holders in the conservative rural county quickly set off a cascade of threats and vitriol — after the sheriff announced on Facebook he was legally obligated to provide the names.Now, the Chronicle has been forced to increase security at its newsroom and for its reporters. Gun owners across the country are livid, fearing a newspaper in one of America’s most liberal cities wants to “d... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Actor Jussie Smollett faces new disorderly conduct charges in alleged fake attack
CHICAGO — Actor Jussie Smollett is facing new criminal charges nearly a year after Cook County prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct counts against him for allegedly orchestrating a racist, homophobic attack on himself early last year.Smollett was indicted by a special Cook County grand jury on six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making four separate false reports regarding what police said was a faked attack. Special Prosecutor Dan Webb announced the charges in a news release Tuesday, saying that “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is ‘in the interest of justice.’ ”In deciding... (more…)