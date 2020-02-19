No verdict on day one as deliberations begin in trial of Weinstein
NEW YORK — Dour defendant Harvey Weinstein sat sullenly at the defense table Tuesday as a Manhattan jury wrapped up its first day of work with no verdict in the Oscar winner’s trial on rape and sexual abuse charges.The 67-year-old flashed nary a smile once the Manhattan Supreme Court jurors began considering the case that could land him behinds bars for life. He appeared wobbly by day’s end, nearly falling on his lead counsel Donna Rotunno while taking a seat at the defense table before the jury was sent home at about 4:40 p.m.The panel of seven men and five women began deliberating at 11:29 a…
Trump may even pardon former Detroit mayor in November to score Black Michigan votes: Root editor
One of the things President Donald Trump's pardons revealed Tuesday is that Trump isn't above using the judicial system for political purposes, said Jason Johnson, politics editor at "The Root."
In a panel discussion with MSNBC's Brian Williams, Johnson said that it's all indicative of a man who wants to believe that he is an all-powerful king of the United States.
"The goal is Donald Trump wants to use all of the sort of pardons and this commuting of sentences in order to create a commercial," he explained. "It's theater. 'I'm the benevolent king. I can put my thumb up or down like a powerful emperor. Look at all these people I can rescue.' And when he does that, and people come out like Rod Blagojevich, and they say, 'Oh, hey, I owe him this or I'm going to give school (sic) to that person,' it allows him to sort of demonstrate that he's got an imperial presidency."
America’s millionaires just stopped paying into Social Security for the rest of 2020
On Wednesday, not even two full months into 2020, millionaires will stop paying into Social Security for the year due to the program's payroll tax cap.
The cap limits annual wages subject to the Social Security payroll tax to the first $137,700. Sarah Rawlins, program associate at the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), wrote Tuesday that the cap means "someone who makes $1,000,000 per year stops paying into the program on February 19, 2020."
"That makes a millionaire's effective tax rate well below the 6.2% of income that most Americans pay," Rawlins noted. "Instead, it is less than 1% of a millionaire's income. The Social Security tax is only levied on wages, excluding income from other sources like capital gains, meaning those with wages over the cap likely have an effective tax rate even lower than this estimate."